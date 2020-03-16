ASHE COUNTY — Canvassing for the 2020 primaries was held Friday, March 13, clearing up 28 provisional ballots in Ashe County and making the results official at the county level. According to Devon Houck of the Ashe County Board of Elections, the state-level canvassing will be done later this week, therefore the numbers are still preliminary.
In Ashe, 6,043 out of 18,370 register voters cast their ballots, a total of 32.9 percent. In comparison, 31.17 percent of the 6.9 million registered voters in North Carolina voted.
Republicans
In the Republican primary for the Ashe County Board of Commissioners race, Jonathan Jordan, incumbent William Sands and Jerry Powers made it through to the general election for the three spots on the board.
Donna Shumate received Ashe’s favor in her bid for the fourth seat as a N.C. District Court Judge with 1,948 votes, edging out Matthew Leach’s 1,278. She won with a narrow margin at the district level, receiving 50.8 percent of the vote.
On the federal level, republican Ashe County voters overwhelmingly threw their support behind President Donald Trump, whose 3,321 votes were 94.2 percent of the total. Trump won the state with 93.53 percent of the vote.
The state level saw incumbent Senator Thom Tillis win Ashe with 2,612 votes, almost 10 times as many as second-placed Larry Holmquist. The ratio stood as Tillis won at the state level with 78.1 percent.
Lt. Governor Dan Forest’s bid for the governor’s mansion received more than 90 percent of the vote in Ashe to beat Holly Grange, while also winning the state level vote with 87.19 percent.
Mark Robinson’s run at Forest’s current seat was buoyed by a 582 vote margin of victory in Ashe, and he won at the state level with 32.52 percent of the vote.
Jim O’Neill was Ashe’s republican choice for N.C. Attorney General, winning 1,296 votes and 46.55 percent of the statewide votes, Anthony Street received the most Ashe votes for N.C. Auditor with 1,802 and won the state with 56.16 percent, Mike Causey won the race to represent the GOP in the race for N.C. Commissioner of Insurance in Ashe and statewide, while Josh Dobson edged Chuck Stanley in the race for N.C. Commissioner of Labor at the county and state level.
Chad Brown was Ashe’s choice to run for N.C. Secretary of State, but could not beat E.C. Sykes at the state level and Catherine Truitt defeated Craig Horn by 29 Ashe County votes in her bid for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction. Truitt won by a larger, 13 percent margin at the state level.
Democrats
Out of the 15 candidates in the running for the Presidential election primary, Joe Biden came out on top with 969 Ashe votes. Bernie Sanders was runner-up with 536 votes and Michael Bloomburg followed with 379 votes. Elizabeth Warren finished with a total of 233 votes.
Biden won the state with 42.96 percent of the vote, while Sanders and Bloomberg finished second and third, respectively.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Cal Cunningham took first place with 1,704 votes. Erica Smith came in second place with 399 votes. The other three candidates achieved 169 combined votes. Cunningham won the bid at the state level with 56.95 percent of the vote.
At the state level, incumbent Ray Russell ran against Turner Doolittle in the race to represent District 93 in the N.C. House of Representatives. Russell was Ashe’s Democratic choice to represent the district, racking up a total of 2,121 votes and receiving 92 percent of the overall vote. Russell won at the district level with 88 percent.
Running for election to the U.S. House to represent the N.C. 5th Congressional District were David Brown and Eric Hughes. Brown came out victorious, racking up 1,362 votes while Hughes finished with 522. Brown won the state race with 68 percent of the vote.
At the state level, the race for the coveted of N.C. governor was battled out by incumbent Roy Cooper and Ernest Reeves. Cooper finished strong with 2,062 votes in Ashe and 87 percent state-wide, while Reeves received 285 in Ashe and less than 200,000 state votes.
Out of the six candidates for a chance in the running for N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Yvonne Holley came out on top with 512 votes. Runner-up was Terry Van Duyn with 336 votes and Chaz Beasley was not far behind with 314. Holley beat Van Duyn by just over 70,000 votes to win the state.
Beth Wood, who is running for N.C. Auditor, received the majority of Democratic Ashe County voters with Ashe 1,659 votes and won the state, Jenna Wadsworth took the lead in the race for N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture winning 1,058 votes in Ashe and won the state with 54 percent of the vote, Jen Mangrum received the most votes for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction with 808 in Ashe and won the state and Matt Leatherman came out on top winning 877 Ashe votes in the primary race for N.C. Treasurer, but Ronnie Chatterji won the state with 35.8 percent.
