WEST JEFFERSON - Have you experienced stellar customer service by a business or individual? If so, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce would like to know more!
Each autumn, the Chamber hosts the Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards, sponsored by SkyLine/SkyBest, to recognize local individuals, businesses, and industry departments that have provided outstanding customer experiences worthy of praise.
Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt added, “Fantastic customer service and local hospitality keep visitors returning to Ashe County and are key parts of our community’s identity, so it is critical that we recognize and appreciate individuals and businesses who exemplify these values. The Chamber is thrilled to celebrate those who go above and beyond in providing superb service.”
To select award recipients, the Chamber is now requesting nominations from community members. A brief nomination form is available on the Chamber’s Facebook page or can be picked up at the Chamber. Please make nominations as detailed as possible to fully reflect the recommended business’s or individual’s contribution to the community. Nominations are due by Friday, September 9, 2022, at 5 p.m. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Chamber or call (336) 846-9550.
