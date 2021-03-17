ASHE — Parts of Ashe County could see severe weather March 18, according to the National Weather Service out of Blacksburg, Va.
According to NWS, there is a 15 percent chance of severe thunderstorms on Thursday with large hail and damaging winds possible in the High Country. Heavy rain is also likely from Wednesday night through Thursday night with localized flash flooding possible.
The chance for severe weather rises closer to the center of the state with the worst of the storms expected 30 miles on either side of US-1, according to NWS. Numerous downed trees and power lines, power outages and structural damage are all possible with severe storms and tornadoes.
Will Ray, the chief of staff for the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management, said on March 17 that storms will move into Western North Carolina during the morning hours before moving across the rest of the state.
"Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and large hail of one to two inches in diameter are possible with these storms," Ray said. "Strong tornadoes could also develop across the state with this system."
Ray said the agency has conducted readiness checks with partners across the state and will continue to monitor the threat of severe weather.
"Now is the time to make sure you have several ways of receiving emergency alerts and to review where the safest location at home or work is — such as an interior room or closet, away from windows — if a tornado warning is issued," Ray said. "Please remember to follow all recommended actions from your local public safety officials."
Blue Ridge Energy made the following post on its Facebook page on the evening of March 17 to alert local communities about their preparation measures.
"Severe weather is expected tomorrow! We’re ready to respond should outages occur. Keep that outage reporting number handy at 1-800-448-2383. Keep in mind that outages can also be reported through outage texting, the My Account feature on our website and on the mobile app. www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com/Outage."
More information on how to prepare for severe storms can be found at readync.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.