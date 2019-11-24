JEFFERSON — A case in Ashe County District Court was dismissed Thursday, Nov. 14, after it was revealed the defendant had been picked up by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Ramon Basaldua-Palacios, 36, of Laurel Springs, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. According to the warrants for his arrest, Basaldua-Palacios allegedly committed “a lewd and lascivious act” upon a minor in 2014. He is alleged to have done the same thing May 25, to a different victim. The warrants claim the two victims were younger than the age of 16 at the time.
According to Basaldua-Palacios’s attorney, Jak Reeves, the case was dismissed with leave. Reeves said the state has indicated it plans to indict Basaldua-Palacios at the next grand jury meeting, but for now the charges are dismissed.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.