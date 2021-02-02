WEST JEFFERSON — In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which looks to continue for the next few months, the Christmas in July Festival Board of Directors announced on Feb 2 the decision to cancel the 2021 Christmas in July Festival.
The festival was scheduled to be held July 2-3, in downtown West Jefferson. While the board was hopeful the event could be held in 2021 after being cancelled in 2020, it was apparent holding an event of this size would still not be feasible.
The board based this decision on several factors which includes the following: the governor’s current guidelines restricting outdoor gatherings, which includes festivals, and the very high probability these restrictive guidelines will still be in place by early July; the unknown amount of citizens who will be vaccinated by summer as well as number of cases still present; and most importantly, the health and safety of Ashe County residents, festival patrons, vendors, musicians and volunteers.
“The Christmas in July Festival is one of the best festivals in this part of the state,” said Christmas in July Festival President John Smyre. “While we are disappointed that we are unable to hold the festival this year, the festival board understands the importance of complying with the governor’s and CDC guidelines for large outdoor events in order to help end the pandemic.
“While we know Christmas in July is an important annual summer tradition, we want to ensure we are holding an event when it is safe for the benefit of everyone involved. We are hopeful the festival will be back in full swing for 2022.”
The board is optimistic this family-friendly festival tradition will return in 2022 and hopes visitors will mark their calendar for July 1-2, 2022. Visit the festival’s website at www.christmasinjuly.info for updates.
