WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County’s Christmas in July Festival is returning to Downtown West Jefferson with a new look and footprint for the festival! An opening ceremony will kick off the festival on Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. featuring Connie Hardison singing the National Anthem, the Ashe County Veterans Color Guard and the presentation of a new mural celebrating Ashe County Christmas trees. An Entertainment lineup, especially for the Friday evening crowd will follow the opening ceremonies.
The Main Stage is sponsored by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, the Town of West Jefferson, and West Jefferson TDA. The entertainment begins with Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band at 5:30 p.m., followed by Trey Wellington Band at 7 p.m. and Lucky Strikes at 8:30 p.m. Lucky Strikes will offer a variety of Motown, Beach, and Classic Rock-n-Roll, as well as Swing and Jazz, to close out the evening.
Festival Marketing Coordinator Judy Current invites families to come out on Friday evening and enjoy the entertainment and have dinner. There will be an all-new food court located on Jefferson Avenue beside the Hobby Barn and other food options near Mo’s Boots.
On Saturday, July 2 Ashe County Farmers Market will open at 8 a.m. offering the ever- popular sourdough bread, Amish friendship bread, local honey, homemade teas, and a variety of handmade crafts including woodworking items, baskets, pottery, soaps, cornhole boards and more.
Then at 9 a.m., the festival craft vendors will open along Jefferson Avenue leaving sidewalks clear for walking and more space between booths than in years past. Ashe County Arts Council will host children’s activities; performers will be roving the streets showcasing their magical talents, juggling, or creating balloon art and Santa & Mrs. Claus will arrive straight from the North Pole.
Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will take the stage at 9 a.m. as the opening act on Saturday. Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road. The band plays traditional bluegrass music and Liam writes original works that combine bluegrass, old-time, and Americana.
Local favorites Eric Hardin, Josh Scott, and Steve Lewis will be taking the stage at 10:30 a.m. Then, the legendary Wayne Henderson and Friends from Whitetop, Virginia will perform from 11:30 to 12:30; followed by Jeff Little Trio at 12:45. Taylon Hope will be returning to Ashe County from Nashville, TN to play and sing at 2:15 and the Special Occasion Band takes the stage at 3:45 and will play until the closing of the festival.
The Christmas in July Festival is made possible by an all-volunteer board, festival volunteers, and sponsors. 2022 Christmas in July Festival Sponsors include: Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson TDA, Mountain Aire Golf Course, Skyline/SkyBest, Dr. Tim Rector, Parker Electric Service, Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Civic Center, Ashe County Cheese, Ashe Post & Times, WKSK, Blue Ridge Energy, LifeStore Bank & Insurance, The Tavern, Skyline National Bank, Ashley Hardwood Flooring, and Carolina Grading & Utilities.
This family-friendly festival celebrates our mountain heritage with entertainment, food, a local farmer’s market, and arts and crafts in North Carolina’s Christmas tree capital.
For more information and updates on the festival, follow us on Facebook and Instagram and pick up a Christmas In July festival guide at the festival headquarters or at the Ashe Post & Times. Make plans to visit Downtown West Jefferson on July 1 & 2, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.