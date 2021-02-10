JEFFERSON — Ashley O. Church, 28, of Millers Creek, pleaded guilty in Ashe County Superior Court on Feb. 9 to 43 counts of larceny by employee, a Class C Felony.
The Hon. Michael D. Duncan presided over the court.
According to court documents, Church will serve "an active sentence in the mitigated range of a minimum of 44 months and a maximum of 65 months."
Church was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, and charged with 43 counts of employee larceny after West Jefferson Police Department received a report of fraudulent activity on Aug. 29, 2019, The Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
This included 20 fraudulent transactions equaling $10,982.53 in August 2019 and 25 fraudulent transactions equaling $15,583.52 in July 2019, according to the warrants for Church’s arrest.
According to court documents, fraudulent activity by Church while employed at Carolina West Wireless which totaled more than $400,000, took place between June 2016 and August 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.