GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — The sound of bagpipes and the smell of traditional Scottish food filled MacRae Meadows over the weekend of July 7 to 10 as the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games returned.
The 66th annual GMHG drew thousands of eager patrons to the mountain for the weekend. Typically, the unofficial kickoff of the Games is The Bear footrace, but this year the Thursday race was canceled due to a tragic accident that resulted in one death and multiple injuries just before it was set to begin. As a result, the marathon scheduled for Saturday, July 9, was canceled as well. A moment of silence was held at each opening ceremony for Julie Holderness, who was fatally injured.
“Scots are a tight-knit group, and although they were affected by the incident, I think they all kind of came together and comforted each other and found it to be a kind of healing-type atmosphere,” said GMHG President Steve Quillin.
However, the rest of the weekend went on as planned. The largest crowds gathered on Friday and Saturday, but even though day-long rain left MacRae Meadows muddy and misty on Sunday, a significant number of people attended the final day, and many attended the Kirkin, the Sunday morning worship service.
“The Games themselves went really well,” Quillen said. “We had a really great crowd Friday and Saturday, and of course the weather on Sunday diminished the crowd, but it was, I think, a very successful festival overall.”
Patrons lined up for Celtic fries, haggis, meat pies and other traditional Scottish and British food, and filled the bleachers to observe the competitions. Men, women and children, both professional and amateur, competed in a sheaf toss, weight toss, caber toss, track and field and more. Bagpiping, drumming and dance competitions were also held throughout the weekend. People come from all over the country to compete, and some people even come from other countries to participate or observe. While some just came for a day, others got there more than a week ahead of time to camp or check in at their AirBNB or hotel.
“The camping experience was really smooth,” Quillen said. “We made some changes in the way that we staged the camping this year, and they all seemed to work really well. Overall, I was very pleased with the way the event went.”
If they weren’t watching the Games, attendees could explore the array of Scottish clans. This year’s event featured more than 100 clans. Each clan tent provided a rich overview of the family’s history and allowed people to learn more about their own heritage.
The Scottish Cultural Village returned this year and provided an even more in-depth view into different elements of the Highland Games, from the meaning of tartans to a crash course on Scottish history to a presentation from someone who played bagpipes at President John F. Kennedy’s funeral.
Whiskey tastings, sheepherding demonstrations and concerts in the Celtic groves were woven throughout the weekend. Even in Sunday’s rain, people huddled under umbrellas or tents to watch the field events and gathered under trees in the groves to listen to live music.
The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games is held each year on the second weekend of July. For more information, click to www.gmhg.org.
