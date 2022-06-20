featured editor's pick Classic cars pack the streets of downtown West Jefferson By Nathan Ham nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com Jun 20, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 This classic red Corvette made an appearance at the cruise-in. Photo by Nathan Ham Vehicles packed the streets of South Jefferson Avenue all evening long. Photo by Nathan Ham An old fire truck made its way through town. Photo by Nathan Ham This Ford Mustang represented a more modern piece of American muscle. Photo by Nathan Ham A classic Ford truck. Photo by Nathan Ham There were several Chevy trucks rolling through downtown. Photo by Nathan Ham Another classic Chevrolet truck. Photo by Nathan Ham Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST JEFFERSON — One of the more perfect weather days you'll find all summer long greeted car enthusiasts in downtown West Jefferson on Saturday for the monthly Kool Nites and Hot Rods cruise-in. Temperatures reached the low 70s and there was hardly a cloud in the sky throughout the afternoon and evening. The cruise-in occurs on the third Saturday of each month from April through October. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Jefferson High Temperature Classic Car Motor Vehicle Street Enthusiast Hot Rod April Cloud × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County arrest reports Ashe County health inspections Ashe County Events Former Ashe County resident killed in car accident Sunday night This week in the archives: Veteran of the Year, GLAD to expand Creeper Trail Park and Ashe Aces win at Dicus tournament Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
