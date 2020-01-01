WEST JEFFERSON — A two-car collision occurred on S. Jefferson Avenue in front of Fifth Third Bank around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The vehicles involved were a white Hyundai driven by Luke Cullifer and a black Nissan driven by Phyllis Kimble. According to David Farmer of the West Jefferson Police Department, the Nissan was stopped in the middle of the roadway attempting to turn left when the Hyundai failed to reduce speed and rear-ended the vehicle.
Cullifer was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
According to Farmer, Kimble was transported routinely by ambulance to Ashe Memorial Hospital due to complaints of neck and back injuries.
