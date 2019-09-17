JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education held a joint meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, to discuss updates on the middle school project.
During the meeting, the two boards shared updates regarding the logistics of the project as well as funding. In attendance were all members of both boards, as well as Interim County Manager Adam Stumb, County Finance Officer Sandra Long, County Clerk Ann Clark, Ashe County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Yates and Ashe County Middle School Principal Dustin Farmer.
On behalf of the project’s design and construction, architect Larry Greene and civil engineer Jason Herman were also in attendance. Mark Vannoy and Mike Kesterson also attended, representing Vannoy Construction, which was recently contracted for preliminary rough grading and sediment control on the project.
Discussion during the meeting centered on the project’s funding, design and contracting. The meeting began at 10 a.m. in the Ashe County Schools annex building and adjourned at 12:11 p.m.
This story is developing. Ashe Post & Times will provide a full story on the joint meeting of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education for next week’s edition on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Check www.ashepostandtimes.com for updates.
