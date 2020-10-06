JEFFERSON — In a show of unity, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners and the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen approved a new incentive deal for GE Aviation and its plant in West Jefferson Monday, Oct. 5.
The meeting took place in the commissioners’ court room, with the two boards holding a joint meeting.
The incentive deal is a series of yearly payments to the General Electric Company in exchange for the company’s GE Aviation plant bringing jobs to the county and town.
The notice for the meeting noted, “The county and town believe this will help stimulate the local economy, increase the industrial output in both the county and town and retain taxable capital investments in real and personal property.”
The agreement pays no more than $650,000 during the course of three years. According to West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, the payment will be a 50-50 split between the county and town.
Both boards unanimously approved the deal. Commissioner Paula Perry and Alderman John Reeves both took time after the votes to speak positively about the two boards working together. Both noted that when boards can work together in a smooth fashion, more can get done and more people can benefit from it.
