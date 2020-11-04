JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Nov. 2, in the Commission Meeting Room on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting was open to the public, with all in attendance wearing face coverings in compliance with Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 147. It was also live-streamed on the Ashe County Government website. The meeting, along with all other previous meetings for 2020 can viewed at any time by visiting www.ashecountygov.com, clicking the “Commissioners” tab and then selecting “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
There were no public comments made by those in attendance or submitted to Ann Clark, Clerk to the Board of Commissioners.
The first presentation of the morning was made by Tom Breggar who serves as the Chairman of the Ashe County Airport Advisory Board. The purpose of the presentation was to further discuss the previously proposed hangar lease extension policy presented by Breggar at the Aug. 17 meeting.
During the August meeting, he suggested the implementation of a new policy which would make all lease extensions for 10 years. The new policy would also make lease terms $1 per square foot, which is the standard, but some leasers are paying less due to being grandfathered in. The proposed policy would also allow the airport to extend leases on their own but still report it to the county instead of having to address the commissioners for every extension request.
According to Breggar, there were no questions from from the Airport Advisory Board or management and he asked for commissioners’ approval. There had not been any changes since it was previously proposed.
The request was approved with no opposition.
County Manager Adam Stumb provided an update on the NC-163 convenience site. The last payment was made on the property in August.
According to Stumb, the plan is to break ground this spring and have the site operational by summer of 2021, if not earlier.
This will be a full-service convenience site like others in the county and Stumb anticipates it to be one of the busier sites due to the location being easier to access by drivers than other sites such as Baldwin.
Still up for debate is the log cabin located on the property. Previously, it was discussed that it could be used for county use. Stumb also mentioned the possibility of Environmental Services using the cabin.
According to Stumb, the county has been contacted by several people interested in purchasing the building. He recommended putting the cabin up for sale prior to breaking ground on the property.
Chairman Todd McNeill expressed that he would like to keep the town of West Jefferson informed of their plans for the site and the cabin.
Vice Chairman Larry Rhodes made a motion to ask Stumb to continue the process for the pricing and movement of the cabin.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the motion made by Rhodes.
During the commissioner comments portion of the meeting, Commissioner Paula Perry reminded everyone that Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11 and encouraged everyone to express their gratitude to those who have served.
“It means a lot to them when you walk up and say ‘Thank you for your service’,” Perry said.
Commissioner William Sands make remarks about the over 11,000 voters who took advantage of one-stop voting in Ashe County.
“That is just a real good indication of the interest that people have in our leadership,” Sands said.
In closing, he encouraged those who had not voted yet to take advantage of their civic duty and do so on Election Day.
Commissioner Chuck Olive said he has been in contact with Health Director at AppHealthCare about COVID-19 testing in the county. He shared that they are offering drive-thru COVID-19 screening tests free of charge. According to Olive, Greene said they are offering testing for essential workers who are symptomatic with 15-minute turnaround times.
These tests are limited and they are trying to do approximately 50 tests per day. Those who are in need of a test are asked to call the local health department at (336) 246-9449 to schedule an appointment.
McNeill said the enthusiasm and voter turnout for one-stop voting was unbelievably high and he likes seeing the engagement.
“I really want to commend the election staff and the temporary staff and the volunteers, they have been hustling,” McNeill said.
After adjournment, there was an Executive Session to discuss personnel issues and the acquisition of property.
The next regular meeting of the BOC will be Monday, Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.