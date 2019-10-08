JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners approved a $30,000 fund for the Museum of Ashe County History at the board’s Monday, Oct. 7, meeting; the money will go toward paying for the museum’s project to repair part of its roof. The funding will come from Ashe County’s contingency fund, according to Ashe County Finance Officer Sandra Long.
Speaking on behalf of the museum was the Board of Directors Chairman Lonnie Jones, Executive Director Ramona Renfroe and Michael Herman, a local builder and frequent collaborator with the museum.
Jones described the building’s current roof, a copper roof which is roughly 22 years old. He said a windstorm lifted part of the roof before the building became the Museum of Ashe County History, setting the roof back down. Jones said some repairs have been done in the past, but the company that initially installed the roof did not do a great job. Herman added companies who have come and looked at the roof said the roof was not installed properly.
Since then, the museum has had to set out buckets in certain parts of the building due to leaks during heavy rains, Jones added.
The museum has received a bid from Northwest Roofing for $19,000 to fix the damaged part of the roof.
“The $30,000 includes the fact that we believe when we take that copper off, there will be damaged wood underneath,” Jones said. “It’s going to have to be fixed and we don’t know how much that will cost.”
Jones said the museum has spoken to other companies about the project, but Herman said they either put in larger bids or were put off by the roof’s material and built-in gutter system. Helping to mitigate the cost would be the copper that’s replaced from the roof, which Jones said would be recycled for money.
The material replacing the copper will be a PVC-esque plastic. Commissioner Todd McNeill was curious if changing the material of the roof would stand in the way of the museum receiving future grants or do anything the building’s historic designation. Jones said the roof was previously tin, and changing the material would not affect the historical nature of the building.
“Copper cost would be exorbitant, just unreal,” Jones said about the potential of replacing copper with copper. “At one point, the company that originally came and looked at (the roof) out of Raleigh, which specialized in copper, they gave us a bid for this section, a larger section and the whole roof. The bid for the whole roof would be well over $350,000.”
Commissioner Larry Rhodes said that while he was supportive of the museum and has been a member for years, he would not support the funding. Rhodes said he and Jones have had this discussion before, and he didn’t feel comfortable asking taxpayers to pay for an old courthouse when they have already paid for the new one. Jones said the museum’s board does not want to go to the commissioners for things such as funding, but the roofing situation was deemed enough of an emergency.
Fellow commissioners William Sands and McNeill however, were vocally supportive of the funding and what has been done with the museum in recent years.
“I’m just mighty proud of that building and the people who have volunteered and worked so much to make it what it is today, we have to keep it going,” Sands said.
Sands made the motion to approve the funding request, which was seconded by McNeill. The vote passed 4-1, with Rhodes the only dissenting vote.
The hope is the project can be completed during the fall, officials said, before the snow comes in with winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.