JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a budget amendment to add $40,960 in adoption incentives for the department of social services during its second regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
The adoption incentives will be used to support foster care and adoptive efforts in Ashe County, according to DSS Director Tracie Downer. During her monthly update, she said that the county has a baseline number of adoptions that it is supposed to meet each year based on the number of children in foster care in the county’s population.
For Ashe County, that baseline number is two adoptions per year, Downer said. For every adoption that surpasses the baseline requirement, the county then receives adoption incentive funds from the state.
As Ashe County surpassed the baseline number, Downer said the county received a total of $40,960 for adoption incentives, which received unanimous approval from the board of commissioners.
During the department’s monthly update for the board, Downer also said that those who currently receive Food and Nutrition Services through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will be receiving their benefits early in September due to Hurricane Dorian.
According to a release from DHHS, the state will make more than $88 million available to approximately 380,000 households to allow them to purchase food that may have been lost due to the storm.
Those who normally receive benefits between Sept. 3 and 21 received their benefits by Sept. 7, the release said. Downer added that benefits will be received early in October as well. Those who normally receive benefits from Oct. 17-21 will receive them by Oct. 15, Downer said.
Though Ashe County was unaffected by Hurricane Dorian, early benefits are being issued statewide as a result of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the state, Downer said.
“This is not extra money, it just came early,” Downer said. “I want to encourage people to budget appropriately.”
DSS has social workers available to assist with budgeting, Downer said, and encourages those receiving their benefits early to call the department so that they can budget appropriately.
Downer also provided an update on Keep Ashe Warm, which is holding a fundraiser on Sept. 27 from 7-10 a.m. at Shatley Springs Restaurant. Half of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Keep Ashe Warm, which assists in heating and cooling costs in the county, Downer said.
“We’d love to see people come out and support that nonprofit,” Downer said.
Also during the board’s regular meeting, Interim County Manager Adam Stumb asked the board’s approval for the appointment of members for the Agricultural Center Steering Committee, which is currently overseeing the process of beginning the feasibility study for the proposed agricultural center for Ashe County. The study received funding from a state grant as discussed during the board’s first regular meeting of the month.
Those who were appointed to the committee included Judy Bare, Vickie Young, Amy Walker, Todd Young, Bill Little, Jackie Little, Gary Bare, Amber Scott, Avery Barr, Charles Sturgill, Tyler Rash, Tony Phillips and Johnny Walters.
Stumb also said that the committee expressed interest in having a commissioner on the committee. Both Chairman Todd McNeill and commissioner Larry Dix said they would be willing to serve.
Other possible members included Richard Calhoun and Sandford Fisher.
The board then moved to approve the committee members, which carried unanimously.
Following the vote, Stumb then presented to the board with information regarding a resolution in support of funding to meet the mental health needs of Ashe County. The resolution was created by Vaya Health, a regional provider, who has expressed some frustrations related to mental health options in the area, Stumb said.
The board decided to table the resolution until it could be discussed with Vaya Health and local health providers during a future meeting of the commissioners.
Other business
The board of commissioners moved to adopt the first of two readings of the franchise renewal for Republic Services, which carried unanimously. The board also asked that a representative from Republic Services would attend the next meeting to discuss the franchise agreement before the board votes on the second reading.
Appointments
The commissioners unanimously approved Michael Vannoy to be reappointed to the Ashe County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Announcements
The Ashe County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Ashe County Schools annex building to discuss the middle school project.
With nothing further to discuss in the public session, the board of commissioners entered executive closed session to discuss the acquisition of property. The board exited closed session after 53 minutes, and no action was taken.
The meeting adjourned at 10:32 a.m. The next regular meeting of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, on the third floor of the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.