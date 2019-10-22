JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held its second meeting of the month Monday, Oct. 21, at the Ashe County Courthouse at 9 a.m.
The public comments section of the meeting was dominated by public support for the Moving Mountains program, a Christian after-school program which used to go by the name of Faith Fellowship. Multiple people made the case for the program to receive support from the county, either through funding or any other way. Multiple board members voiced their support for the program, and Chairman Todd McNeill said Interim County Manager Adam Stumb would work with administrators to look into any possible support the county can give.
Also Monday, Ashe County Department of Social Services Director Tracie Downer gave her monthly departmental update. Downer updated the commissioners on things DSS has coming up, including upcoming heating assistance programs, which begin Nov. 19. Downer also gave the statistical report for the month of August, as well as announced the return of the star trees, which will be located at Food Lion, Wendy’s, Ingles and Harvest Cafe. According to Jamie Shepherd from the DSS Adult Services Department, the star trees are part of Project Star. People will be able to pick a star off of the tree, purchase the items on the star which a certain person wants and give them to Appalachian Senior Programs by Dec. 5.
Also during the meeting was Jeff McRee from Republic Services to discuss the renewal of the Solid Waste Franchise agreement. Commissioner Larry Dix checked to make sure that all equipment Republic Services used was in compliance, which was confirmed by Ashe County Environmental Services Director Scott Hurley. Commissioner Larry Rhodes moved to approve the renewal, which was seconded by Commissioner Paula Perry. The board voted 5-0 in favor of the renewal.
Following the vote, Northwestern Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Ned Fowler stepped before the board. Fowler was there to ask the board for a permanent appointment to the NRHA Board of Trustees, which will carry a five-year term. Fowler said a member recently stepped down and attorney Jak Reeves stepped up to fill his place on a temporary basis, and they would like to make the appointment permanent. Reeves is also the chairman of the board in the development section of the NHRA, filling his father’s seat in 2001. Rhodes made the motion to approve the appointment, which was seconded by Perry before the board voted 5-0 in favor of Reeves’ permanent appointment.
Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill came before the board with news of a $14,500 grant from the state in order to conduct disaster exercises. Gambill asked the board to approve the budget amendment to account for the funds. The board unanimously approved the amendment.
Ashe County Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Anderson was the next to appear before the board, offering the proposed rules and regulations for public use of their cafeteria at Family Central in Jefferson. Anderson said they hope to have the cafeteria open soon. Included in the rules would be a cap on the number of people allowed in at one time, the prohibition of alcohol and tobacco on the premises, keeping the noise levels down and that other organizations need to have access to the cafeteria while it is in use. Dix brought up if any specific county employees would be able to terminate a rental agreement or if it would be any county employees. Anderson said he would prefer to oversee the rental process himself, but someone would reach out to potential renters before any agreement is signed. No vote was held on the matter, with Anderson wanting to go back and fine-tune certain details in the agreement.
Another presentation came from Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, who asked for a budget amendment approval. Howell said a $10,000 donation and $5,000 from the ACSO’s drug asset budget would be combined to pay for the start of their K-9 program. Howell said there is an expectation within the ACSO that they may still come up short and another budget amendment could come in time.
“This money is for us to gain two K-9 officers, and by officers I mean dogs,” Howell said. The money would also go toward training two officers to handle the dogs. Howell said the dogs will be picked up Nov. 7, and the training would commence shortly after. Kennels and other required items would also be part of the cost. Rhodes moved to approve the amendment, which was seconded by Commissioner William Sands and unanimously approved.
The Ashe County Board of Commissioners’ next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
