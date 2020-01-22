JEFFERSON — The Jan. 21 meeting of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners was called to order at 9 a.m. on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
Nobody in attendance took to the stand for the public comment period.
Tracie Downer, director of the Department of Social Services, provided a monthly update using the statistics report compiled last November.
Downer shared news from the day care subsidy program that DSS was able to provide spots for those who were previously on the waitlist.
As of last November, there were 25 families needing daycare services on the waitlist. As of this past week, there were only 15 that the DSS has reached out to in order to see if they are still in need of services.
There are also 25 licensed foster care homes currently, but the department is still in need of good foster homes.
Downer also debunked some myths about the foster care system, sharing that single parents and those who have spring water are able to become foster parents.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert provided a monthly tax report for November and December.
The commissioners motioned 5-0 to accept the release reports.
Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt shared a presentation of the organization’s latest work.
“They are the face of Ashe County to over 13,000 people that come in through the door and they leave everyone treated with a warm welcome and a lot of knowledge about Ashe County,” Honeycutt said about her staff.
The Chamber currently has 446 members and has grown from having three partners to eight partners.
In 2019 there were 67 new businesses that joined the Chamber and there were also 12 ribbon cuttings.
Stacey Howell of the Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission gave a presentation for the approval of a community services block grant application.
Howell shared with the local government how the organization plans to spend the money from the grant.
Their three-year plan is to help 3,701 individuals with emergency assistance requests by June 30, 2022. They plan to help 1,075 people annually with emergency assistance in order to achieve their three year goal.
All commissioners voted in favor of approving Howell’s request.
Jeff Fissel, executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council, presented an update on the Ashe Civic Center.
The center recently hosted the Western Piedmont Symphony and also implemented the program into Ashe County High School as well. The Junior Appalachian Museum program also continues to meet at the center.
Fissel also shared that they recently formed a maintenance committee to plan for volunteer needs and any updates necessary for the building’s upkeep.
The first reading on the franchise renewal ordinance for M & J Disposal also took place during the meeting.
M & J Disposals is a contractor in the county that goes out to construction sites and brings containers require cleaning and also completes at-home garbage pickups.
Since it was a routine renewal, and just the first reading, the commissioners went ahead and voted 5-0 in favor.
Parks and Recreation Advisory board reappointments for consideration included Carol Coulter from Crumpler, Marc Payne from West Jefferson and Steve Johnson of West Jefferson. All voted in favor of these members’ reappointments.
Farmland Preservation Advisory Board appointments for consideration were Alex Church of Fleetwood and Andy Powers of Lansing, which was approved by all members of the board.
There was a 10-minute recess prior to the meeting’s consideration of the resolution to declare Ashe County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
After the resolution, the board met for a brief Executive Session which determined that they accepted the employment contract for county manager, Adam Stumb.
