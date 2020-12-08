JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held an organizational meeting on Monday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting was open to the public with all in attendance required to wear masks and social distancing was enforced.
At the beginning of the meeting, County Manager Adam Stumb entertained motions for nominations for chairman and vice chairman.
Commissioner William Sands made the first motion for current Chairman Todd McNeill to remain in his position. Commissioner Chuck Olive seconded it the motion and the board voted all in favor of the motion.
McNeill then opened the floor for nominations for Vice Chairman. The first motion was made by Commissioner Olive to nominate Commissioner Sands. McNeill seconded the motion and the board voted all in favor of the motion.
Next was the appointment of the County Attorney and County Clerk. There was a motion made by Commissioner Olive to reappoint County Clerk John Kilby. All voted in favor for this reappointment.
Ashley Honeycutt, who has been with the BOC following the retirement of former Clerk Ann Clark was up for consideration to carry on the duties.
The BOC voted all in favor for Honeycutt to serve as Clerk to the BOC.
During the public comment period, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eisa Cox was present and joined by Maintenance Director Jerry Baker to provide an update on plans for the new middle school.
Cox invited the BOC to attend that night’s Board of Education meeting to hear about the school system’s five year facility needs survey. More information about the new middle school was also presented at the BOE meeting.
According to Cox, the school system was able to view the plans for the first time last week.
Cox said they have sent some additional details and the architect plans to get the final product, which is a 50 percent completion of the details of the work to be submitted to the state by the end of the month or Jan. 1.
“I know that this has been a long time coming for our community and I know that our middle school is extremely excited about it,” Cox said.
DSS Director Tracie Downer was present for a special recognition for
Adult Protective Services, Guardianship, Adult Home Specialist Supervisor Tommy McClure who is retiring.
At this time, the Commissioners and Downer posed for a photo with the plaque which will be presented to McClure. Downer also gave those present the opportunity to sign a book to be given to McClure.
Next, Health Director at AppHealthCare Jennifer Greene provided an update on COVID-19.
Greene said want she wants to emphasize the most is the importance of prevention.
“Right now, with the weather turning colder, people being indoors more and just the fact that it’s a respiratory virus that’s easier to spread in colder weather,” Greene said. “It is going to be very important that we all do our best to prevent the spread meaning wearing our masks and keeping our distance and trying to just be consistent with it.”
Greene also gave a shoutout to the public health staff who has been working very hard since February.
AppHealthCare is still offering free drive-through testing for the community at the health department Monday-Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. They have rapid testing available for those who have been sick or are close contacts to someone who tested positive for the virus.
Greene also mentioned the change in the quarantine guidelines announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control.
“When someone is exposed to a known positive case and is considered to be a close contact, they will be asked to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14,” Greene said.
According to Greene, the only exception to this would be if someone were to receive a negative test in the last 48 hours of their quarantine, which would be the fifth day after their exposure or later they can leave quarantine on day 7.
Greene added that in long-term care facility and correctional facility settings, the duration of quarantine will remain at 14 days.
Prior to adjourning, Stumb reminded the commissioners to either attend the BOE meeting that evening live or watch the video at a later time.
He also suggested the board have a work session meeting during the second BOC meeting in January.
The next regular meeting of the BOC will be held Jan. 4.
