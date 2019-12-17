JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met Monday, Dec. 16, in the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing updates from the Ashe County Department of Social Services, Ashe County Airport and Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashe County DSS Executive Director Tracie Downer was the first to the podium. Downer spoke to the board about DSS’s continued work with foster children in Ashe and the energy program sign-ups, which continue. Downer said the funds for energy assistance are running low, and DSS is hoping to get a reallocation of more money to help people who still need it. She was joined by Nancy Jones, who spoke to the board about food assistance programs in Ashe County. Jones wanted people to know that the assistance is out there and can be received through DSS.
The board then heard from Tom Breggar of the Ashe County Airport. Breggar said that snowfall last winter caused one of the hangars at the airport to collapse. It was decided at the time to tear it down and rebuild. In that process, discrepancies were found, including the doors being too small for most airplanes. Breggar came to the board with a new policy on hangar construction, to make sure that any future hangars will be good for the traffic seen at the airport. Commissioner Larry Rhodes made the motion to approve, Commissioner Larry Dix seconded the motion and it was approved 5-0.
Also from the airport was George Morrison, who was seeking approval for the airport’s after-hours policy and the yearly fee schedule. Morrison said the airport does not operate 24-hours a day, but people can call ahead for after-hours landings and takeoffs. Morrison said it was decided to start with a $100/hour operation fee, which will be at least two hours, but that after-hours working only comes up once every month or so. This is combined with tie down, long-term parking, monthly group hangar and annual hangar lease fees. Morrison added that he wanted to see more local fire departments being trained in handling plane crashes and other emergencies involving jet fuels. The commissioners then honored Morrison with a plaque, commemorating his many years of service to the County and its airport.
Next up was Chris Lambert with the monthly tax report. Lambert said the decision has been made to release some taxes, giving the example of businesses that have been out of business for some time. Lambert said situations like that do not have any assets but are still building tax leans ad will be cleared to free up space in the books.
Lambert was followed by Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill. Gambill came to the board with an amendment to the EMS Franchise Ordinance, which will allow Pond Mountain to operate an ambulance as a backup to Ashe Medics. Gambill was seeking an approval of the first reading. Dix made the motion to approve the amendment, which was seconded by Commissioner Paula Perry and approved unanimously.
Interim County Manager Adam Stumb came to the Board with a request to renew the lease of Daymark Recovery Services. Stumb said the lease would be in the same structure as their other leases, and moved them onto the other Family Central leases. Commissioner William Sands made the motion to approve, Dix seconded and the renewal was approved 5-0.
Sheriff Phil Howell was the last up with three presentations. Howell said there has been two significant wrecks with ACSO vehicles recently, one saw an officer hit a deer and the other involved someone running a red light and hitting an ACSO car. Howell reported the ACSO is receiving $53,560.58 in return from their insurance company, wanting to add that to the funds for new vehicles.
Howell said the ACSO is starting to get strapped for vehicles, with Houck driving his personal truck as his white Ford Explorer is being used by the School Resource Officer at Blue Ridge Elementary. He added that he would have been laxer with the request had it not been affecting patrolling officers, whose cars Howell described as their office. The board made motions to add the funds to the budget line to pay for the vehicles, voting unanimously for both.
The board then voted to approve Maggie Birdsell and Judson Blevins’ reappointments to the Ashe County Parks and Recreation’s board, before heading into executive session.
Upon return from executive session, Rhodes moved to make Stumb the permanent county manager, which approved 5-0 before the meeting was adjourned.
The nest meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.