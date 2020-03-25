JEFFERSON —The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 16 to hear updates about the Department of Social Services, AppHealthCare and Teen Court.
Employees of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office were present for special recognition of two of their 9-1-1 dispatchers, Janna Suttle and Jennifer Bryant.
“They are the county’s ultimate first responder, they’re the people that we call on our worst day and our dispatchers are expected to perform at their best while they’re on the line with an individual that’s screaming, yelling and all kinds of things are going on in the background,” Sheriff Phil Howell said.
Howell said the department doesn’t get many opportunities to recognize the great work of their staff and most of the news surrounding the department is crime and the occasional big event they host.
“The definition of a hero is someone who commits a real bravery and carries out an extraordinary deed. These two ladies carry out the most extraordinary deed I have ever seen,” Howell said.
Suttle and Bryant were presented with an award as a token of gratitude.
Jennifer Greene who serves as Health Director at AppHealthCare gave an update on COVID-19 precautionary measures and what the health department is doing as far as testing and preparations.
Greene said the health department has activated their incident management team and has been working closely with Emergency Management.
“I want to just give a special thank you to Patty while I’m up here because they’re working really hard to support our efforts and make sure that we’re coordinated with the county. And I really appreciate her and all that she’s been doing,” Greene said.
According to Greene, they have had several community meetings and have plans for ongoing conversations with community partners in the county. They have already been in contact with representatives from group homes, assisted living facilities, long-term care and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
“I just want to reiterate what we’re trying to make sure the public is aware of is, as we see more cases in our area it’s very important that we don’t overrun our hospital,” Greene said. “Our hospital has to make sure that it cares for all needs… it’s important that people get care if they need it.”
Greene said that it is not a time to panic and if a positive case were to be confirmed in the county it would be important to be considerate of others and their needs.
“Please get what you need but don’t buy up more than you need, because then your neighbor can’t get what they need,” Greene said. “If you are at home and your child is on baby formula or you need diapers, things like that, make sure that you’re thinking about your neighbor because if you’re not it’s gonna make it harder on those of us who are having to respond to make sure all people have what they need.
Commissioner William Sands asked Greene if a person becomes immune to the virus after becoming infected.
Greene said it is still too early to tell whether or not having COVID-19 once makes a person immune and unable to catch the specific strain of coronavirus again in the future.
Commissioner Larry Dix said one of the main concerns in Ashe County is about the workforce.
“We know that this is a disruptive virus, it’s disrupting our lives and I think we should prepare for a marathon. Because it’s likely to take us some time to get it under control,” Greene said. “Part of the reason we’re proposing social distancing, like limiting gatherings and encouraging people who are at higher risk for severe illness to stay home is because we know that that will slow the spread of the virus.”
According to Greene, it is very critical to slow the spread of the virus since it is hard to identify because people experiencing mild symptoms continue to spread the virus. As a result, more recommendations continue to be released about limiting exposure at this time and canceling or postponing large gatherings.
“At the end of this, I hope that everybody says ‘we really overreacted, not that many people got sick’ and I feel like if that’s the case we will have been successful in doing this,” Chairman Todd McNeill said. “It’s just time to be a good neighbor.”
Greene said she would rather see people overreact now and flatten the curve.
“If we do the social distancing and we take some broad actions now, we have the opportunity to slow the spread now. Versus having more people get sick and die, I don’t want to scare people but it is serious and I think it’s time for us to just make sure we’re being a good neighbor and staying alert.”
AppHealthCare encourages people to follow their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter because they are providing updates.
According to Greene, being a responsible neighbor is also sharing credible information versus rumors. If there were to be a positive case in Ashe County, it will be released by AppHealthCare and they will be issuing additional guidance on their website at apphealthcare.com.
DSS Director Tracie Downer provided an update and spoke about DSS response to COVID-19.
According to the monthly statistics for January, there were 51 children in foster care. In the same month, there were 53 adult wards and Downer said adult services are starting to overtake children’s services in regard to community needs.
Downer said they are increasing their telecommunication solutions and she has directed several people to work at home if they experience health concerns.
“Several other key functions like centralized intake, we might at some point if a situation warrants,have her working remotely but all of the functions will continue,” Downer said. “IT is looking into some go-to webinar programing for us to do meetings and things like that, but until then we will be either canceling meetings or talking by email or telephone.”
Also at the meeting, Director of Youth Services Tom Kilby provided an update for Ashe County Teen Court.
On Dec. 1, 2019 the juvenile age in North Carolina changed from 16 to 18 criminally. The Department of Public Safety provided extra funding to help fund restorative justice programs to help meet needs of 16 and 17 year olds, as well as younger offenders.
According to Kilby, teen court is a diversionary, restorative justice program for juvenile offenders for committing misdemeanor offenses.
“It’s a court for teens, held by teens. Teen court utilizes peer-sentencing to hold youthful offenders accountable for their actions to impose and address the harm caused to promote positive change and personal development,” Kilby said.
According to Kilby, it for first time offenders is led by youth court volunteers ages 14-18. They serve as jurors, prosecutors, defense attorneys, bailiffs and clerks. There will also be a one adult volunteer who will serve as the judge.
All volunteers must complete a two-hour minimum training session.
It is a program that involves the parent and the child through the whole process, Kilby said.
Teen court is confidential and all participants must complete an oath of confidentiality upon entering the courtroom.
Kilby said sanctions include community service work, restitution, letters of apology and offense-specific essays. Every child that comes through the system has to serve a minimum of one time as a juror.
“This is a volunteer program but it’s something that is going to be mandated by 2021 that is provided in all counties. Right now there are around 60 programs in the state, most of them are in the Eastern half of the state,” Kilby said. Right now, we are four of six counties in the West that are doing these.”
Due to COVID-19 their first court date scheduled for the week of March 23 had to be postponed as well as their training session which was scheduled the weekend of March 21.
Kilby will inform the BOC of the training and court dates once they are rescheduled.
A business session was held at 1:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room for the mid-year budget review.
In attendance were Finance Officer Sandra Long, Chairman Todd McNeill, Commissioner Sands, Commissioner Perry, Commissioner Dix, Tax Administrator Chris Lambert, Assistant Finance Officer Angela Eggers, Deputy Clerk Barbara McCoy, Clerk Ann Clark, and County Manager Adam Stumb. Vice-Chairman Larry Rhodes was not physically present but participated in the meeting via phone call.
Long gave a presentation which looked at the figures from July 1-Dec. 31 of 2019.
According to the mid-year fiscal review as of Dec. 31 expenditures were at 44.46 percent (or 5.5% under budget). As of Dec. 31 total revenues collected were at 63.65 percent, leaving 36.35 percent uncollected.
At the end of January, 97.25 percent of the budgeted Ad Valorem and Auto Taxes were collected.
In sales tax receipts, with six months of collections received from the NC Department of Revenue, approximately 57% of budgeted sales tax receipts had been collected. Presently, with seven months of collections data, Ashe County receipts are running 9.75% above prior year actual collections for the same time period.
The land for the new middle school property was paid off in Aug. and the county paid the final payment on the current landfill cell in Dec.
The county still owes debt service payments for the loan for the jail and law enforcement center, the Stimulcast Communications Center Equipment loan and the BB&T Qualified School Construction Bond and has a relatively small amount of debtload going into the construction of the Middle School.
The Ashe County Library Renovation and Expansion was paid off in May 2018, Wells Fargo Comprehensive High School Loan was paid off in April 2016, The BB&T West Jefferson/Fleetwood (Westwood) Elementary School Loan was paid off in Aug. 2017 and the Technology Loan for Chromebooks was paid off in June 2019.
As far as the overview for jail operations, current expenses are averaging $67,109 per month over revenues during the six month period of July through December 2019 compared to $75,332 per month in 2010 (the year immediately preceding the opening of the new jail).
“I think we’re in really good shape, mid-term,” Long said. “And I’m hoping that the ‘really good’ will compensate for some of the bad ‘not so good’ that may happen in the next few months.”
