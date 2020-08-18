JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met for its second meeting of the month Monday, Aug. 17, in the Ashe County Courthouse in a short, hour-long meeting.
First up for the board was a presentation from Ashe Community Paramedic Program founder Cody Darnell, who wanted to give an update on the program from January 2018-19. Darnell reported that the program now has five paramedics on staff and purchased a vehicle, computers and equipment to help them do their job. Darnell also said they have worked with Avery and Clemmons counties to help them adopt the model.
Darnell also reported a 10 percent reduction in 911 calls for referred patients, which now totals 75 across Ashe County. In 2019, the program helped save $613,443.78 in hospitalization fees for all patients enrolled compared to 2018. Darnell noted in his presentation that the Duke endowment grant which started the program has run out, which is causing them to now seek new forms of funding and plan on requesting line item in the county’s budget beginning July 2021.
Following Darnell’s presentation, Ashe Department of Social Services Director Tracie McMillan Downer gave her departmental update. Downer said adult services has seen significant increases, while the delaying of court by the COVID-19 pandemic stalled some of the DSS work. Downer added that the school year starting should lead to more reports on children, due to people outside of the home interacting with them. She also noted that DSS was under budget by 12 percent, just more than $1 million, has good amount of personal protective gear and is fully staffed.
Next up was Ashe County Airport Advisory Board Chair Tom Breggar, who wanted to propose a lease extension and a new policy on hangar leases. The airport was asked to recommend a lease extension and Breggar suggested implementing a new policy which would make all lease extensions for 10 years. The new policy would also make lease terms $1 per square foot, which is standard, but some leasers are paying less due to being grandfathered in. The new policy would also make it so the airport could extend lease on their own but would still report it to the county instead of having to go to the commissioners for every extension.
Commissioner Larry Rhodes noted that the board wants people like Breggar to make these decisions, since they’re more tuned in to the situation. Breggar and the board agreed to have the policy worked out with County Planner Adam Stumb to be approved at the next meeting.
The board also heard from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office about a proposed “whistle blower” policy for the county. According to Chief Deputy Danny Houck, the ACSO is looking to receive grants from the Department of Justice, which requires a policy to protect people reporting dishonest acts. With the county currently having no such rule, $41,000 of grant money is being held up. Administrative Coordinator Brian Blanco said the ACSO can implement their own stopgap policy to receive the grant, but the county should push forward with it anyways.
Commissioner William Sands complained that the policy did not involve the commissioners themselves, saying that there is nothing in the policy which would inform them about any incidents. Rhodes also noted that the policy had not gone through the county’s personnel policy committee. With concerns noted, it was decided that the ACSO would implement the stopgap, while the policy went through the proper protocols before it could be voted on at the next meeting.
The board also approved the appointment of Phyllis Hartzog to fill a vacant seat on the West Jefferson Planning Board, with Vic Gammons appointed to serve as an alternate.
With the meeting adjurned at 10 a.m., the next Ashe County Board of Commissioners meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, pushed back due to Labor Day.
