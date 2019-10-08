The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met Monday, Oct. 7, at the Ashe County Courthouse for their first of two October meetings. On the agenda included a public hearing on an economic development proposal, a presentation from Vaya Health and a discussion regarding the new middle school project.
The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, an opening invocation, approval of minutes and agenda and public comments. There were no public comments.
The first order of business for the commissioners was a proposal from Ashe County Director of Economic Development Cathy Barr to appropriate $36,000 for professional engineering services.
Barr said 415 projects in North Carolina in 2018 involved new industry or industry expansion, but Ashe County was not in the running for any of them. This is due to Ashe not having an available site or building which can accommodate new or expanding industries. Barr pointed to statistics which state that 55 percent of the 415 projects demanded a building, 24 percent wanted a building or site and 21 percent just wanted a site.
Barr compared the process to shopping for a new car, only to arrive at a car lot which has none. She said that if Ashe County were to entice new or expanding industries, there has to be a car on the lot.
Ashe County Economic Development has been searching for suitable land for industrial development for roughly one year, with a list of criteria including at least 10 buildable acres along with nearby water, sewer, three-phase power and fiber connectivity. The search assessed 10 tracts of land, finally deciding on a 41.88 acre tract adjacent to Ashe Services for Aging.
“In essence, it would be like extending our industrial park since it’s right across the road from GE Aviation,” Barr said. “One of the neat things about this site is that it doesn’t have a lot of slope to it, it’s really hard to find land in Ashe County that’s flat enough to develop.”
Before they can purchase the land, professional engineering services have to be brought in to make sure the land is suitable. This includes planning, environmental checks and geotechnical work has to be done.
Barr said the money requested from the economic development fund would go toward covering the costs of the service. She added that if the money were to be allocated, they could get all of the pre-purchase work done quickly and close on the property in late 2020.
Barr also brought with her a statement from Ashe County Job Development Chairman Chris Robinson, who voiced his support for the project and potentially bringing new industry to Ashe. ACJD have helped bring industry to Ashe in the past, including GE Aviation and the expansion of AEV.
Commissioner Larry Dix was vocally supportive of the proposal, saying that Ashe is trying to be competitive with 99 other counties in North Carolina and the project would be a step in the right direction.
Commissioner William Sands made the motion to approve the fund appropriation, which Dix seconded, and the proposal was approved in a 5-0 vote.
The Board of Commissioners also heard from Vaya Health Senior Director of Community Relations Brian Shuping, who asked for the commissioners to sign a resolution opposing cuts to Vaya’s single stream funding from the state.
Shuping said the North Carolina General Assembly has proposed $9 million in cuts to Vaya’s state funding for the 2019-20 budget.
Huping said Vaya tends to sit on less money than other managed care organizations since it prefers to reinvest money out to communities. Currently, Vaya has 19-and-a-half days of operating cash.
He added that the company feels the funding cuts is not proportional to the money they sit on. He said a cost containment process is already in place, so the company is not growing their services on the state funded side.
The resolution has already been endorsed unanimously by Alleghany, Watauga and Avery County, with the company hoping Ashe would add to the growing list.
“We want to have the funds to serve everyone that comes through the door,” Shuping said. “To get them what they need, make sure they can keep their job, help their family and give them what they need.”
Dix was happy to hear that Vaya was not stockpiling money and was actually using it. He also stated his reservation when it comes to signing resolutions, saying it has to be something more than just a piece of paper.
Also speaking on Vaya’s behalf was Daymark Recovery Services CEO Billy West. Daymark works with a number of MCOs, one of which is Vaya.
West said that as state funding for mental health needs and companies such as Vaya have been cut during the years, Vaya had done a good job of staying steady in Ashe County and never letting Daymark down. He also said that other MCOs which carry larger fund balances give the implication at all MCOs can take it when millions are cut from their funding.
“There’s always going to be someone that looks at the fund balances or want true privatization,” West said. “Quite frankly, Vaya and payers like them are the last bastion of public control over state, federal and county dollars.”
Rhodes made a motion to approve the signing of the resolution, which was seconded by Sands and approved 5-0.
The commissioners also had a discussion regarding the new middle school project. No action was or was planned to be taken, it was simply the commissioners voicing their opinions and concerns over what had been going on in recent months.
It was the first time the board of commissioners met since the Sept. 17 meeting with the Ashe County Board of Education to discuss updates on the middle school project. As previously reported by Ashe Post & Times, the two-hour meeting covered a number of topics regarding the project, particularly its funding, time of completion and contracting.
“The meat of the conversation over there that day was about the construction manager at risk program and it’s new for Ashe County because we haven’t built a school in almost 20 years,” McNeill said. “A lot of the larger counties, the Wakes and the Mecklenburgs, are building a school every year or more.”
McNeill said more and more school systems and publicly funded organizations are using the construction manager at risk delivery method and that it would work for Ashe County. One such project is the Wilkes Community College’s new Ashe building.
“To me, being a commissioner, a steward of the money, the most attractive part to me is that it really limits our financial liability,” McNeill said. The construction manager at risk program essentially adds a third party to the construction process, where they would work with subcontractors and the owner, in this case the Ashe County Board of Education.
Whereas a general contractor going over budget would put constraints on the contractor or the project’s owner, a construction manager at risk would be forced to pay for the excess cost if they were to do the same.
“It behooves whoever that company is to, for lack of a better word, hustle,” McNeill said.
Rhodes pointed out that 18 schools are currently being built in western N.C., with all of them using a construction manager at risk. Seven of them are being built by Vannoy Construction, who advocated for the program at the Sept. 17 meeting between boards. He also voiced some concerns over how the BOE had communicated with the commissioners during the project’s planning to this point.
“I was disappointed in the fact that we were invited to the first two meetings with the school board and we made suggestions. The second time we met with them, those suggestions had been changed by the architect, Larry Green,” Rhodes said. He added that the suggestions had been echoed by Ashe County Middle School Principal Dustin Farmer, who also had suggestions ignored.
“We need to work as a group,” Rhodes said. “We are the stewards of the money. (The BOE) are elected just like we’re elected, but again the legislature gives us the authority to control the money.”Dix and Sands echoed Rhodes’ sentiments saying there needs to be more communication between elected boards.
After discussing the middle school project, the board moved to commissioner comments before entering closed session for 52 minutes. Upon return to open session, no action was taken and the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.