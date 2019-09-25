JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners visited Ashe County Airport Monday, Sept. 16, for an annual update from airport staff and its advisory board.
Currently, Ashe County Airport has several projects on the horizon, according to director Eric Payne. Projects include upgrading the fuel farm, which provides a refuel station for visiting aircraft at the airport, as well as redoing the terminal-area fence, upgrading the parallel taxiway and expanding the apron — the area where aircraft are parked.
In January, the county acquired 7.9 acres of land adjacent to the airport, adding five hangars for use, Ashe Post & Times previously reported. Commissioner chairman Todd McNeill said there is already a waiting list for those looking to use the new hangars, which are currently under renovation. Payne said the property was purchased through state funds, and the hangars will pay for themselves by leasing them out.
Many people are unaware of the benefits the airport provides for the county, Commissioner Larry Dix said, noting that employees from GE Aviation and AEV often use the airport, as well as visiting coaches from universities across the nation.
“Fuel is a big money maker for us,” Dix said.
According to Payne, refueling aircraft is an important revenue source for the airport. Aircraft land at the airport and require refueling, which Ashe County Airport is equipped to handle. With the planned upgrades to the fuel farm, it will allow for self-service in order to better meet the needs of those making a pit stop, Payne said.
McNeill said the county’s funding for the airport mostly goes towards salary and basic maintenance. For the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget, the county allocated $333,978 for the airport. Of that number, $69,103 was new money, as the rest was carried over from previous years of unspent funding, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The airport currently employs one full-time employee — Payne as the director, and two other part-time employees.
“The overwhelming majority of the money that is spent there comes from state and federal funds,” McNeill said.
In total, the county will receive $4,687,214 in federal and state funding for Ashe County Airport projects, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The airport also recently received a new snow plow through state and federal funds to be used in clearing the runway, taxiway and apron during winter months, which Payne said was much needed. He added that he can put 100 miles on the vehicle while clearing snow.
The Ashe County Airport Advisory Board holds bimonthly meetings every second Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. Payne said the meetings are open to the public. The next meeting of the advisory board is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the airport.
