JEFFERSON — Changes are coming to the Ashe County Environmental Services Department. Starting July 1, 2023, those that utilize a convenience site will need to display the Ashe County Convenience Site Decal. This is a quick and easy way for Environmental Services staff to identify those that eligible to use the service and those that are not.
Decals are being mailed to those property owners who have been assessed the Residential Solid Waste Fee in the past. The Ashe County Tax Department mailed the decals by Dec. 26. The property owner who receives the stickers is responsible for distributing stickers to long and short term renters. Renters will not receive stickers directly.
If you think you are eligible and did not receive your stickers, you can contact the Ashe County Tax Department at (336) 846-5577.
This is a major change to how we operate our solid waste collections and patience is appreciated. Chris Lambert, Tax Administrator asks for patience as we make this change. “We have a great staff working on rolling this out, but this is the first time we have attempted this. There might be some initial hiccups, but once we get a comprehensive list of who should get the decals, it will only improve the next time we do this again.”
Scott Hurley, Environmental Services Director looks forward to the change. “We often get complaints about people using the County Convenience sites with out of state tags. There’s no clear way to know whether they own property in the County or not.” The decals will alleviate that problem and make it clear.
While the decals are rolling out in the mail around the Holidays, they will not be required to be shown until July 1, 2023. This six month period gives property owners a chance to get their decals and get used to having them when they take out the trash and recycling. This also gives staff time to talk with people coming in and out of the sites and to make sure everyone is familiar with the new rules.
