JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting was open to the public, with all in attendance wearing face coverings in compliance with current COVID-19 precautionary measures. It was also live-streamed on the Ashe County Government website.
The meeting, along with all other previous meetings for 2020 can viewed at any time by visiting www.ashecountygov.com, clicking the “Commissioners” tab and then selecting “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
During the meeting, County Manager Adam Stumb presented a request from local homeowners who live on Wiley Street in Jefferson to purchase a portion of the property from the county.
The homeowners would like to extend a garden located at the bottom of their property onto a portion of land that is owned by the county.
According to Stumb, Appalachian District Health’s dental clinic has been located at the property for many years.
After some discussion, the board was in agreement that the portion of land would be of more use to the homeowners than it would be for the county.
Stumb said that he would contact the property owners and let them know that the BOC approved the request.
During this time, Stumb and the board set a date for an upcoming work session.
“I think every year it is good to stop and prioritize and set some goals for the coming year,” Stumb said.
The work session is scheduled to immediately follow a regular scheduled meeting on Jan. 19. In the case of inclement weather on Jan. 19, the work session will be held on Feb. 4.
Also discussed was a resolution that was approved on Jan. 19, 2016 to name a portion of Hwy. 221 for late Sen. Steve Goss.
In the original discussion, it was proposed that a section of Hwy. 221 near Fleetwood leaving the county would be renamed.
During the meeting on Dec. 21, the board unanimously agreed to a resolution that requests the section begin at Watertank Road and end at the Ashe/Watauga County line.
Vice Chairman William Sands made the first motion and Commissioner Powers seconded.
This was after Commissioner Jerry Powers presented information that Steve’s only living brother, Dean, owned a grocery store property in Fleetwood.
Goss was an Ashe County native who spent several years teaching and coaching in Ashe County. He also was an ordained minister who pastored churches in Ashe County. During his time as a senator representing N.C. District 45, he gave priority to making U.S. 221 from Deep Gap to West Jefferson a four-lane highway.
During the commissioners’ comments portion each commissioner wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
“We were not able to gather as a staff, but certainly want to thank the staff this year for all of the effort they put in this year,” Stumb said.
The next regular meeting of the BOC will be Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.