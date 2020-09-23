JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Sept. 21, in the commissioners’ meeting room on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
Chairman Todd McNeill, Vice Chairman Larry Rhodes and commissioners William Sands and Paula Perry were present. Commissioner Larry Dix was not present and resigned from his position in written statement on Sept. 9.
This meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the county’s website at ashecountygov.com. To access the video, click the “Commissioners” tab and select “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
During the meeting, Elections Director John Shepherd provided an update and information for the 2020 Election.
There will be three ways to vote in this year’s election including early voting, mail-out ballots and Election Day voting.
Early voting will not take place at Ashe County Courthouse due to COVID-19. Instead, it will be held at the Agricultural Services Building located at 134 Government Circle in Jefferson.
The early voting site will open on Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 17, and Oct. 24, the site will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. On the final day, Oct. 31, the hours will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, some precincts have been relocated to allow for adequate space for social distancing guidelines.
Voters in the Laurel precinct will now report to Riverview Community Center for early voting. The North Fork precinct polling site has been moved to Creston Fire Department. The Old Fields site will remain at Calvary Methodist Church. Voters in the Pine Swamp precinct will report to the new Fleetwood Fire Department to complete early voting.
According to Shepherd, as of the morning of Sept. 22 there were 19,007 registered voters in the county. As of Friday, Sept. 18 the office has mailed out 1,620 absentee ballots with 95 of them returned. Shepherd said this is a record for Ashe County.
In 2016, there was a total of 631 mail-out ballots and in 2018 there were 431 total mail-out ballots.
Those with any further questions or anyone requiring assistance may call the board of elections office at (336) 846-5570 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Shepherd said sometimes they receive so many calls that they have to return calls.
Sample ballots are available at the office or online at www.ashecountygov.com.
County Manager Adam Stumb presented information about audio and visual repairs and upgrades to the commissioners’ meeting room.
Stumb said he received two separate quotes. One was to replace the audio, microphones, speakers and electrical wiring. The second quote received was for a visual upgrade to replace the projector and screen system currently in use.
The upgrades would benefit both presenters and those viewing the meetings at home through the county website.
According to Stumb, the county will be able to utilize some of the COVID-19 relief funding received for this project.
McNeill was first to speak in favor of moving forward with the upgrades and repairs saying it is time for an upgrade since the current equipment is more than 20 years old.
“If it helps people to participate and if we’re more transparent and accessible because of it, I’m all for it myself,” McNeill said.
The board voted all in favor for Stumb to make the decisions along with the guidance of the county IT department.
During the commissioners’ comments period, Sands said it has been amazing to witness the ways businesses and organizations have adapted to the COVID-19 safety regulations.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Sands said. “This is the American way, people working together to get things back to normal.”
Commissioner Paula Perry added to Sands remarks by saying as businesses start opening, especially restaurants, she encourages people to be patient with them.
“Just remember all the struggles they are going through, getting their businesses opened back up and having to adapt to different requirements,” Perry said.
McNeill spoke about how pleased he was with the previous weekend’s 9/11 and Veteran’s Memorial Services held at the courthouse on Sept. 13.
He added that it is encouraging to see the number of active COVID-19 cases reported by AppHealthCare beginning to decrease.
The board then entered an Executive Session to consult with DSS Director Tracie Downer prior to adjourning.
