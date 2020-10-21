JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Oct. 19, in the small courtroom on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
All board members were present and this was Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Olive’s first meeting since being sworn in at the Oct. 5 meeting. The meeting was open to the public and those in attendance practiced social distance and wore face coverings.
The meeting was also live-streamed and can be accessed at any time by visiting the county website at www.ashecountygov.com, clicking on the “Commissioners” tab and selecting “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
Tax Mapping Supervisor Matthew Levi and Kent Rothrock with Highland Mapping provided an detailed update on the mapping address project.
According to Levi, this is an opportunity for the county to keep their data scrubbed and up to Next Generation 911 standards.
Rothrock said the goal overall is to build a “more efficient machine” with the incorporation of Next Generation 911, which has been spearheaded by the state of North Carolina. According to Rothrock, the state has put deadlines on counties to get their data correct so that Next Generation 911 will work efficiently.
According to Rothrock, along with Levi and Tax Administrator Chris Lambert they have taken care of other smaller things such as capturing all of the data in the field and providing more accurate data.
After the presentation, the board voiced their interest in moving forward with the project since it will greatly help with the county’s 911 response.
Also during the meeting, County Manager Adam Stumb provided an update on the Golden Leaf Grant.
In January, the Golden Leaf Foundation and the Rural Center announced a grants initiative focused on Northwest NC. Up to $11 million dollars will be awarded in the region with possibly up to $1.5 million in each county awarded to projects.
In this grant process, counties act as the gate keeper for who can apply for the initiative and each county is allowed to submit up to 4 projects totaling $2 million.
The organizations that had showed interest in submitting a project for Ashe County included Ashe County Schools, Wilkes Community College, the County of Ashe, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Partnership for Children, Ashe Services for Aging and Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts.
Representatives from Partnership from Ashe and Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts each spoke for three minutes about their projects.
Stumb spoke on behalf of the county, who submitted a request for the Ashe Industrial Park Project. The amount requested for the project totaled $1,380,974 to complete all necessary construction including a publicly-owned access road, gas and water lines.
David Norman who serves as Chair/CEO at LPCCA described their mission, which will include workforce development and apprenticeship programs in culinary arts, music and pottery.
Judy Bare of Ashe County Farm Bureau gave a presentation about a project for an Animal Science program with Wilkes Community College. She said there has been an increase in young people working in agriculture, families involved in the Christmas tree industry and several young people working in the cattle business.
Kim Barnes with the Partnership for Children spoke about the child care crisis Ashe County is currently experiencing. According to Barnes, the county has went from having 16 childcare sites to a total of seven. The project they are proposing funds for an addition to their building to add a training center. This will be used to offer educational opportunities for individuals in or entering the field of early childhood education.
After the presentations, Stumb announced the top four projects to be submitted for the grant. The four projects included the Ashe Industrial Park, regional agriculture center, Ashe Partnership for Children and the Ashe County Schools/Wilkes Community College Project. According to Stumb, the total for these four projects would be $3.5 million. If the four projects were to be submitted for a maximum of $2, the amount for each project will need to be decreased. Suggested amounts offered by Stumb were $1 million for the Industrial Park project, $500,000 for the regional agriculture center and $250,000 each for Ashe Partnership for Children and the Ashe County Schools/WCC Project.
The ACS/WCC Project’s mission is to allow for the implementation of Computer Information System classes to be offered at Ashe Early College.
The board voted unanimously to move forward with the submission of the aforementioned four projects for the Golden Leaf Grant.
Prior to adjournment, the BOC entered an Executive Session to discuss Personnel Issues and the Acquisition of Property.
The next meeting of the BOC will be Monday, Nov. 2.
