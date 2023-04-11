JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Commissioners heard from Ashe County Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Anderson on Monday, April 3, on the upcoming expansion at Ashe Park.
“I am very happy to say that we have selected a site on the new property for our shelter, parking area and hopefully future youth play area. It’s a beautiful, flat area with acres of young hardwoods. We are currently working and finalizing proposals for our shelter construction and working with trail builders for our hiking and biking trail system that I envision coming to this property,” Anderson said.
The access road into the property is already under construction according to Anderson.
The new shelter will be 48 feet by 32 feet and will have a metal roof. The trail system is expected to offer easy access for children and adults, as well as expanding to more aggressive trails.
“We can have a trail system of hiking and biking that everyone can enjoy,” Anderson explained.
Anderson said that they are currently working with two trail builders to get finalized proposals. Black Diamond Designs and NC Nature Trails are the two companies offering their proposals. NC Nature Trails is currently designing the trails for Paddy Mountain as part of the Northern Peaks State Trail.
In other agenda items, the commissioners received an update from Jerry Brown and Lonnie Jones with the cemetery committee on their recent cemetery cleanups and what the plans are for the future. After the committee started a Facebook page, over 500 members have since joined the page and volunteers have come forward to help with cemetery cleanup.
Many of the cemeteries that have been discovered do need an extensive amount of work with overgrown trees and brush. Some cemeteries have been used as pasture land for cows and horses.
“We have a cleanup scheduled on April 15 in Jefferson. Both of those cemeteries probably contain slave graves,” Jones said. “We are also planning a county-wide cleanup of cemeteries on a volunteer basis on Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.”
Jones said they are very appreciative of the volunteers so far that have come forward to help clean up these numerous cemeteries.
Some of the cemeteries that the committee has discovered have been destroyed. It is considered a felony to destroy cemeteries and land owners are responsible for keeping the cemetery from being damaged or destroyed.
County manager Adam Stumb provided the commissioners with an agreement between the county and the Town of Jefferson for the construction of the Ashe County Agriculture Center. The agreement states that the agriculture center will connect to the town’s water and sewer system and the center will be maintained by the county as long as it is in operation. The center will also ensure that no livestock will be left at the center for more than 24 hours, there will be no offensive odors in excess of 24 hours and the center will abide by town and county noise ordinances. The agreement included using the southern portion of the land for multi-use development related to recreational and greenway use. Violations of the agreement will result in a fine of $500 per day, per occurrence until the violation is corrected.
Stumb informed county commissioners that D.H. Griffin had submitted a bid to remove asbestos at the Ashe County Health Department. The health department has been closed since the end of 2022. The cost submitted from the company will be $28,960. Commissioners approved the bid for the asbestos removal to begin.
Stumb said that AppHealthCare is considering opening mobile units in the parking lot to be able to see patients.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Commissioners will be Monday, April 17 at 9 a.m.
