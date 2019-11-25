WEST JEFFERSON — In hopes of decreasing pressure on other convenience centers in the county, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners is currently in the process of finding a suitable property for a new site on N.C. 163, according to Commissioner Chairman Todd McNeill.
The new convenience center will serve two purposes, McNeill said. It will allow for a large population of commuters into town from the Glendale Springs, Boggs and Idlewild communities to dispose of waste, as well as reduce traffic at the Baldwin Convenience Center, he said.
In the long term, there are also plans to use the property as a new location to house facilities for Ashe County Environmental Services. The current location in West Jefferson does not have enough space to efficiently meet the needs of environmental services, and the new property would be able to meet those needs, McNeill said.
The county has money budgeted this fiscal year to acquire the property, and McNeill said construction will hopefully begin in the next fiscal year.
Though a piece of property has not yet been purchased, McNeill said the county is in the due diligence phase of acquiring the property and ensuring the location is suitable for the county’s needs.
“Improving our environmental services infrastructure is a no-brainer,” McNeill said. “That serves everybody in the community.”
