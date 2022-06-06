ASHE COUNTY - Ashe County Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the ambulance service contract provided by Ashe Medics through 2030. The vote took place at the May 16 meeting.
As part of the contract, Ashe Medics will also be adding an additional ambulance to its service on January 1, 2023. The ambulance, which will be the fourth one for the county, will be in service for a 12-hour shift each day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to Candace Barker, the assistant director for Ashe Medics. Beginning on January 1, 2024, the additional ambulance will increase from a 12-hour shift to a 24-hour shift in the county.
The original contract was scheduled to expire on June 30, 2024.
With the growing population in Ashe County and much of that population being older residents, having a fourth 24-hour ambulances in the county has been something that both county residents and county officials have been hoping to see added. Over the last year, there were between 3,500 and 4,000 EMS calls in Ashe County.
The additional contract will also require one of the four ambulances to remain in Ashe County at all times.
“We do a lot of inter-facility transports between Ashe and Watauga, Winston, down to Hickory or even further. Sometimes the hospital will try to send out all the trucks at one time, but with our new contract, there will be a truck that has to stay in the county at all times. That’s awesome for the citizens of Ashe County,” Barker said.
Contract details for each fiscal year (2024-25 through 2029-30)
(0) comments
