On Wednesday, Sept. 9,Ashe County Commissioner Larry Dix submitted his resignation from the Board of Commissioners which came in the wake of criminal charges filed against Dix.
This resignation vacates a four year term on the board held by Dix since 2018. The remainder of this term will be filled by appointment by the remaining Board members.
According to N.C. G.S. 153A-27, a qualified replacement must “be a member of the same political party as the member being replaced” and shall be eligible to vote in Ashe County. If the Board is unable to come to a consensus on a replacement within 60 days of the vacancy, the Clerk of Superior Court shall make an appointment within 10 days of the appointment not being filled.
In either scenario, the board or clerk of Superior Court “shall consult the county executive committee of the appropriate political party before filling a vacancy.” Neither the board nor the clerk is bound by the committee’s recommendation.
In this case, the appointed replacement will be a republican, those interested in being considered for the vacancy can contact the Ashe County Republican Party.
Following the vacancy, chairman to the board Todd McNeill commented that the board would look to move quickly to fill the position with a qualified candidate to avoid any disruption in the county’s business.
“Ashe County is navigating through a challenging season of life right now. We need a full and responsive board of commissioners that can act quickly to changing conditions. The county’s business can’t wait,” McNeill said.
Dix, 69, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with four counts of having indecent liberties with a child. His next court date is Dec. 10.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
