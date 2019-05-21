ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County offices will be closed for Memorial Day Monday, May 27, according to acting county manager Adam Stumb.
Offices will reopen for normal hours Tuesday.
The county landfill and convenience centers will remain open Monday, Stumb said.
Jefferson and West Jefferson town halls will both be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.