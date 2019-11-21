ASHE COUNTY — All Ashe County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving, according to County Clerk Ann Clark. They will also be closed the day after.
Also closing for the holiday is the convenience centers and landfill in the county. The Ashe County Public Library will be closed Thanksgiving and the two days after.
West Jefferson’s trash pickup services will be pushed up one day, picking up Wednesday morning instead of the usual Thursday.
