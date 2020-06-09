The Ashe County Planning Board convened Thursday, June 4, at the Ashe County Courthouse for the first time since Jan. 27. Board member Brandon Dillard was not in attendance.
The meeting was the first for the new county planner, and former West Jefferson Town Clerk Wesley Barker, filling the role left behind by Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb.
The first of two quasi-judicial hearings was a variance request for fill material at a property on Highway 88 West. The property’s owner, Christopher Stikeleather, was in attendance and spoke to the board. After determining that no rules were broken by the fill material’s location and that Stikeleather was continuing with the project through the proper channels, the variance was granted.
The next hearing saw a group of three ambassadors from City Switch and AT&T, who were looking to put up a new communications tower in the Crumpler area.
According to lawyer Karen Kamerait, City Switch wanted to add the tower due to the lack of acceptable towers in the area, while the cellular company wants to improve its coverage in Ashe County. She added the tower would also be used by a company to help the radio signals of first responders in the area, and would not be a hindrance to the locals.
Board Chair Priscilla Cox noted the tower’s height in relation to the road near it. Cox asked about how the more than 185 ft. tower would not fall onto the road only 150 ft. away, should it collapse due to inclement weather. Kamerait explained that the tower has a breakaway point at 100 ft., so the entire thing would not collapse and would stay off the road.
After some deliberation, the board approved the tower with a 3-0 vote, after Cox abstained due to a “personal relationship with the applicant.”
