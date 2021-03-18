JEFFERSON — In Ashe County Superior Court on March 8, Brian Douglas Eller, 30, of Creston, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for inappropriate sexual offenses with a minor.
According to the court docket, Eller pleaded guilty to three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, four counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.
According to the Clerk of Court's office, Eller will serve three consecutive 25-year long sentences for a total of 900 months served.
Eller was originally arrested on Jan. 24, 2018, the Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The Ashe County Sheriff’s office assisted in the arrest, but the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation into Eller, the Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
