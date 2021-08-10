On Aug. 9, an Ashe County jury convicted Joshua David Reber, 32, of Laurel Springs, to four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, and six counts of statutory sex offense against a child, according to a release from Prosecutorial District 34 District Attorney Tom Horner. The trial lasted five days.
The offenses occurred between January 2012 and April 2015 when the child was between the ages of 8 and 11.
Superior Court Judge Forrest “Don” Bridges sentenced Reber to an active sentence of 50-70 years.
Reber was represented by Charlotte Blake. The state was represented by assistant district attorneys Lee Bollinger and Alexandria Falls.
“Crimes involving crimes against children are especially difficult because they are nearly always done in secret, usually involving a delayed disclosure and rarely involve physical signs of trauma,” Bollinger said. “In this case, we appreciate the jurors doing their part to help protect the children in our community.”
