BOONE — The decline in membership is one of the main reasons changes are occurring at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center.
On April 4, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System President and CEO Chuck Mantooth sent a letter to all members stating that the center will no longer offer community memberships to the public effective May 31. That includes individual, family, and corporate memberships, group classes, and participants in insurance-based programs such as Silver Sneakers, Silver and Fit, Active and Fit, and Renew Active.
One of the key reasons behind the change is a decline in membership.
“Memberships have continued to decline over the years, but more so in the past two years. When the County Rec Center opened, many of our members migrated over there,” said Rob Hudspeth, Sr. Vice President for System Advancement at ARHS.
Hudspeth said that membership levels are 25% of what they were three years ago.
The decision upset members in the community, and some expressed their thoughts at an April Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting. More than 100 people attended the meeting, with multiple people speaking.
“I know that change like this is difficult. I have been a member there myself for many years and understand the camaraderie that occurs and friendships that develop — whether you are exercising alone or participating in group classes. I’ve had 50-plus emails and another 50 phone calls from disappointed members,” Hudspeth said. “Almost all have expressed sadness that the social network of friends they have developed there will no longer be available. I hope that is not the case. I have heard a few people say they are planning to reconvene these classes in other places in the community. I am encouraged by this effort.”
Changes to the center, however, are not new. In June 2021, the Watauga Democrat reported about how the center was in the process of being reimagined to serve the community, which included removing the lap pool.
The center will still look much the same and “humming with activity,” as Hudspeth says they plan to continue offering clinical wellness programs.
They will continue to offer programs related to nutrition, weight management, diabetes, Parkinson’s, cancer survivorship, cardiac rehab, occupational therapy and physical therapy. They also plan to offer new programs which have not yet been identified.
Hudspeth said that much of the criticism he’s received about the changes were from patients who participated in one of the clinical wellness programs.
“Because of all the misinformation, those patients thought we were ending those programs – which of course is not true,” Hudspeth said. “I’ve had people get very emotional in telling me those programs ‘saved their lives.’ One woman tearfully described her journey through our cancer survivorship program. Another gentleman had a double knee replacement. He said we, ‘taught him how to walk again.’ Those stories are a powerful reminder that continuing clinical wellness programs is the right direction for the future of the Wellness Center.”
Hudspeth also said ARHS has been in conversation with the county about its existing offerings and how they might take on more.
“The directors of both facilities are working together to create a path forward for those that want to join the Rec Center. It’s a really nice facility – something that has been needed here for many years. And it’s not just a facility for young families. Last week I learned that 34% of their members are over the age of 65 – so they are serving the senior population, too,” Hudspeth said. “We are talking with other gyms in the area too. Deer Valley Athletic Club is really nice and has expressed an interest in adding some classes to help fill the void.”
Hudspeth said he has been in contact with the Broyhill family about the changes that are occurring and he said they have been understanding about “our need to shift the focus of the Wellness Center.”
At this point, there are no plans to change the name of the facility, according to Hudspeth.
The changes at the center go into effect May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.