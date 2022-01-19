ASHE — Roses Discount Store, a long-time staple of Ashe County, will be missed by plenty of shoppers since its closing on Jan. 15, but few will miss it more than Rusty Darnell and Betty Miller.
Darnell and Miller would have celebrated their 60th year working at Roses this June.
The two ladies are first cousins, but both said they are more like sisters. Up until a couple months ago when their schedules changed, Darnell and Miller not only spent nearly every day working together at Roses, but they even drove to work together every day.
“We started the same day in 1962,” Darnell said, when she and Miller were in high school.
They were so young they had to get special work permits, and they didn’t have a car so they would catch rides with whichever other student would take them. Back then, Roses was located on the main street of West Jefferson.
“What kept us at Roses? It certainly wasn’t the pay,” Darnell said with a laugh.
“I guess we just really enjoyed it,” Miller said.
Roses’ closing came as a surprise, Darnell said. Roses survived decades in Ashe, even the arrival of what Darnell called the unnamed, “big W” store years ago. She and Miller both agreed that Roses closing doesn’t feel real yet.
Although it has already closed its doors to customers, the back office Darnell and Miller work in isn’t cleared out yet and the expansive, linoleum-floored store is half-barren while displays continue to be torn down through the end of January.
In the store’s wood paneled back office, Darnell and Miller explained that the schedules at Roses have always been flexible, which was especially appreciated by Darnell who has two children. The two women have seen countless managers come and go, but both concurred that they’ve all been exceedingly nice and pleasant to work with.
In their most recent roles, Miller worked as the softlines manager, coordinating the arrival, unloading and hanging up of all the clothes Roses sold, and Darnell was the office manager for about 30 years, where she spent her days doing administrative work like sales reports, payroll and invoices.
Even as some of the most elder employees at the store, Miller said she and Darnell were always the first car in the parking lot ready to start the day, no matter what inclement weather or other disruptions there might be.
Darnell said at the end of some days she and Miller would swear they would never come back and that they were done with Roses.
The next morning, they’d still be the first car in the parking lot.
Over the decades, Darnell and Miller said they only seriously considered leaving Roses once, when they were young and had just finished school. Darnell said they went for an interview once at the company which is now Spry Electric.
“They called us in for an interview and we didn’t want to tell the manager that we might be late coming into work that morning,” Darnell said.
She and Miller giggled as they recalled trying to finish the interview and get to work on time, and while they were hanging up their winter coats their manager asked them where they had been, and they both answered at the same time they had a flat tire.
Their manager had known all along where they had been, and Darnell said he talked the girls out of switching jobs.
Their real passion for Roses was in the people. Walking out of the store, Darnell and Miller greeted friends and joked about their future plans as they passed the checkout line.
“Working with people … I love the people,” Miller said.
“We’re people people. We’ve made some real good friends with the customers, we’ve had several, several customers come up and say ‘we hate you’re going, we hate we won’t be able to see you girls,’” Darnell said.
But a lot of customers have told Darnell and Miller it’s time they go home, retire and enjoy themselves. The two aren’t sure how long that will last.
“We say we’re going home for the winter, but we may come out in the spring,” Darnell said.
Neither has seriously been thinking about a job, but they both said they enjoyed that Roses kept them busy and let them see people. They may look into roles at the incoming store which purchased the Roses building, Big Lots, but they aren’t making any plans.
“It’s a different world, and not for the better,” Darnell said. She feels that over time the managers have been more focused on the bottom lines and less on the community-centered feeling she and Miller have loved so much about Roses. Good customer service, she said, is at the heart of a good store.
While Darnell and Miller are “home for the winter,” they said, they’ll go visit family, continue going to the church they’ve attended for about the same amount of time they’ve worked at Roses, Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, and they will visit each other at their houses which are only a few miles apart.
And maybe in the spring, if the mood strikes them, they might find another job where they can see and serve customers in Ashe County.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
