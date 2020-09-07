DEEP GAP — The Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department has launched a volunteer recruitment campaign after receiving a $90,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In order to receive the grant, DGVFD submitted an application to FEMA that detailed how the requested allotment would be used, said Matt Clark, who is serving as the recruitment coordinator for the department. The grant pays for Clark to work 20 hours a week for department recruitment and retention as well as efforts in online and advertising recruitment efforts. The fire department purchased an LED sign that faces U.S. 421 with grant funds, and the grant can be for the allotment for materials such as banners, brochures, pamphlets and business cards.
Clark started with DGVFD as a junior firefighter in 2003 and became a senior firefighter in 2009. He started as the recruitment coordinator in April, and will continue in the role until the grant expires in April 2024. Clark said when he started the position five months ago, the department had about 23 people on its roster and is now close to 30.
The department doesn’t have a maximum number of volunteers they’d like to have on the roster in mind, but Clark said it would be preferable to have 40 to 50 volunteers at the department with the majority of them having state certification to fight fires.
Clark said it’s typical for departments to have a difficult time recruiting volunteers, as people are sometimes deterred by the amount of training one needs. He added that North Carolina requires almost 300 hours to be an EMT or a certified firefighter.
“I think it’s no secret that every department in the county, state and nation is having a hard time recruiting volunteer firefighters,” Clark said. “A lot of people work multiple full-time jobs now, and they just don’t have the time to put in that training. With this grant ... it will help us get those people in the building and show them the steps to get certified without missing out on a lot of family time. It is my job to mentor them and build them up so they can be that state-certified EMT or firefighter.”
Additionally, the department wants to retain its personnel in order to have a line of succession to take over the fire department’s chief and captain roles when volunteers begin to retire. The department is currently overseen by Chief Bobby Arnette.
Being a member of a fire department and helping in emergency situations provides a sense of reward, Clark said. Firefighters respond to situations where they can help out community members in a critical time of need.
Though fires are less frequent than previous years, Clark said Deep Gap and other fire departments are responding to more calls than they ever have. Clark said the department responds to 300 to 350 calls a year — 80 percent of them being EMS calls for issues such as chest pains or seizures. Being near U.S. 421 and U.S. 221, Clark said Deep Gap responds to about 40 to 45 vehicle wrecks a year. About 5-10 percent of Deep Gap’s calls are fire alarms, gas leaks, structure fires and brush fires, according to Clark.
The fires the department responds to are much more intense and burn faster than past years; this takes more personnel in order to fight to fire properly, Clark said. Clark explained that a lot of homes are now built or renovated with open floor plans that provide more oxygen to a fire and don’t provide barriers or walls within the home to confine a fire. Additionally, materials used to build and furnish homes are now typically made from synthetic materials that burn at a much faster rate than the natural products that were used decades ago to build homes and furnishings.
According to Clark, most people had around 20 minutes to get outside after their house during a fire in the 1970s and 80s. Today, families may only have two to three minutes to get out of the house.
“If we have a house fire and tomorrow we have another house fire, you’ve already kind of exhausted your resources on the first fire because it takes so much to fight a fire now,” Clark said. “Fire is dangerous; smoke is dangerous — (the firefighters) have already been exposed to that. We’re wanting to pad our numbers to where if we have a fire today, we can effectively fight it, and if we have a fire tomorrow we still have people that are fresh, know what to do and can fight that fire instead of continuing to exhaust resources over and over again with just 20-something people that we have.”
Fire and rescue training is provided by the North Carolina Community College system. Clark said training is provided for free if a community member is on a fire department’s roster. Additionally, DGVFD’s grant can help pay for lodging and travel expenses for volunteers to travel throughout the state to attend the certification classes, he said.
Additionally, Clark said North Carolina works with the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress — which means a certification earned in the state can transfer to most other states as well as several other countries. He said this could be beneficial for those who want to enter into the fire service industry full-time. While DGVFD is a volunteer department, there are area agencies that hire full time personnel; most require the applicant to have a firefighter certification, Clark said.
“To get that free training through us and to get that hands-on experience, you can pad your resume and be more prepared to be a full-time firefighter, EMT or paramedic,” Clark said.
While Clark is dedicated to recruiting for Deep Gap Fire, he said he can help connect community members from the western or southern ends of Watauga County to fire departments in their areas.
For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact Clark at dgfdrecruitment@gmail.com or call the fire station at (828) 262-0635. The department can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Interested community members can also attend weekly department meetings and trainings each Tuesday at 7 p.m. to learn more about the department and pick up an application.
