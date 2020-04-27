JEFFERSON — A man from Deep Gap has been charged in relation to a decades-old rape and a crime against a child, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph M. Cook Sr., 76, was arrested Wednesday, April 22, by the ACSO and charged with second-degree rape and indecent liberties with a child.
According to the warrants for his arrest, Cook is accused to have committed a rape between Jan. 1, 1978 and Dec. 31, 1981. Cook is also accused of committing a “lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of a victim between 8- and 11-years-old sometime between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2015.
Cook was released from the Ashe County Detention Center April 22 under a $250,000 unsecured bond.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
