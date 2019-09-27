JEFFERSON — Attorney John B. "Jak" Reeves filed a motion and order for continuance on behalf of his client, Bridgetree Investments, in the Ashe County Clerk of Courts office Tuesday, Sept. 24, according to court documents.
The motion comes after Guion & Lyle Enterprises, owners of The Hotel Tavern, filed a lawsuit Thursday, Aug. 29, in N.C. Superior Court against the former and current owners of the Historic Old Hotel in downtown West Jefferson seeking to remain in operation, Ashe Post & Times previously reported. The court date was set for Monday, Sept. 30, in Alleghany County.
"Defendants do not have adequate time to prepare for this hearing," the continuance request said. "Defendants have not attempted to evict the plaintiff as claimed and have no present intent to do so."
The initial court date was requested to be rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 2, according to the document. The motion is pending the approval of Chief District Court Judge Michael Duncan of the 23rd Judicial District, according to the Ashe County Clerk of Courts office.
This story is developing. Check www.ashepostandtimes.com for updates.
