WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held their monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Smoky Mountain Barbecue in West Jefferson, going over the status of the local party and upcoming plans.
First up was the financial report for the party after their hotdog fundraiser Aug. 16. According to the treasurer’s report, the party’s coffers sit at $809 after a $57.29 profit from the event.
Up next was Party Chair Ralph Sorrell, who spoke about the party’s increasing success with getting in touch with younger Democrats. He also spoke about the upcoming opening of N.C. House Rep. Ray Russell’s (D-Boone) Ashe County office, which will be in mid-September. He also brought up the planning of the party’s annual Century Club Dinner, which is set for later this year.
A member of Russell’s reelection campaign, Dennis Grady, then spoke about the elected official’s works in Raleigh and the difficulty the state government is facing with passing the new budget. He also introduced Appalachian State University student Lee Franklin, who will be serving as Russell’s campaign manager, to the group. He added one more thing, that Russell and those around him are being led to believe former-representative and current Ashe County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Jordan will run to regain the seat he lost to Russell in 2018.
Another talking point was the upcoming March for Life event, an anti-abortion march to be held in Ashe County. Democratic Party members spoke about setting up a booth about women’s health at the event. The idea would be that it acts as not necessarily a counter-protest, but an alternative protest.
County resident Tim Caine then spoke about his plans to run for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, before the meeting was adjourned after one hour and 15 minutes.
The next meeting is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. back at Smoky Mountain Barbecue.
