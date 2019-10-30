WEST JEFFERSON — Nineteen members of the Ashe County Democratic Party gathered at Smoky Mountain Barbecue to discuss the month’s party business at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
First up for discussion was the monthly treasurer’s report. Currently, the party’s coffers sit at $5,061.21, which the Democrats said was a significant increase compared to last month’s report. Last month, the party’s balance sat at around $973. Party Chair Ralph Sorrell said the increase was a result of donations received for the Century Club Dinner.
The only expenditure for the month was renting the Ashe Arts Center for the Century Club Dinner, Sorrell said, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, starting at 6 p.m.
Sorrell then shared a report on canvassing that took place on Sept. 28. Two groups of two people knocked on 50 doors in the county and registered two new voters, Sorrell said. He added that he’d like to do canvassing twice a month and was hoping to do one more round before Thanksgiving, tentatively setting the date for Nov. 9.
Sorrell said Keep Ashe Beautiful’s Fall Litter Sweep, which the Democratic Party participated in, was a success aside from learning that NCDOT had taken down the party’s sign on their adopted road, as that stretch of road was contracted out to a private company for litter pickup. Sorrell then said that the party will be seeking suggestions for a new road to adopt.
Sorrell also provided a summary of N.C. Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin’s visit to Ashe County and said it was a good meeting.
The meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m. The next meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Smoky Mountain Barbecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.