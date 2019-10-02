WEST JEFFERSON — Members of the Ashe County Democratic Party met at Smokey Mountain Barbecue to discuss the month’s party business Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.
Treasurer LeVonda Clouse gave her monthly financial report. Currently, the party’s coffers sit at $973.90 after receiving donations for the Century Club. The party sent $55 to help with medical expenses for Jenny Marshall, who is currently battling cancer, and $50 to Keep Ashe Beautiful, Clouse said.
Member Polly Jones reminded those in attendance of Keep Ashe Beautiful’s Fall Litter Sweep, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m.
Party members then discussed possible dates for the annual Century Club Dinner. After some debate, the party approved the date for Monday, Nov. 18. Donations for the event can be made online or sent to Crouse. A venue has not yet been selected.
Ben Massey, a party member, then made a motion to send a letter thanking Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, as well as democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives from N.C., including G.K. Butterfield, David Rice and Alma Adams, for announcing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The motion carried with one abstention.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Smokey Mountain Barbecue.
