JEFFERSON — Larry C. Dix, 69, of Grassy Creek has plead guilty to four counts of indecent liberties with a child in Ashe County Superior Court on Feb. 8. Superior Court was held at 10 a.m. at Ashe County Courthouse. The Hon. Michael D. Duncan presided over the court.
Among the cases being heard that morning was that of Dix.
According to court documents, signed Feb. 8, "the charges will be Consolidate into two judgements and defendant shall receive a sentence of 13 to 25 months on each judgement to run at the expiration of each other for a total of 26 to 50 months."
Also according to court documents, the sentence shall be suspended and the defendant shall be placed on supervised probation and the state will not seek a permanent no contact order with the victim.
The plea arrangement also states that Dix must register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.
Dix, 69, of Grassy Creek, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 27, and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor. According to the warrants for his arrest, Dix “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did take and attempt to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with a victim under the age of 16, The Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
According to court documents, the offenses took place between July 2019 and June 2020.
The Ashe Post & Times also reported that Dix formerly served as head coach of the boys' and girls' tennis teams at Ashe County High School from 2011 to the summer of 2020.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said she was told by SBI that the current charges did not involve the school system, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
He also served as an elected official on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners from November 2018 until his resignation on Sept. 9, 2020. Dix's term on the BOC was set to expire in 2022.
At his first court date Sept. 3, Dix’s case was continued to Dec. 10, and it was ordered that should he be released from law enforcement custody, he was to have no contact with his alleged victim, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
Upon his arrest, Dix was issued a $200,000 secured bond and transferred to the Alleghany County Detention Center, Ashe Post & Times previously reported. At his Sept. 3 court date, the bond was reduced to $24,900.
According to the Ashe County Clerk of Court’s Office, the offer to reduce his bond from the district attorney’s office was agreed upon by the victim’s family.
