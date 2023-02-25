BOONE - After a two-year break, Dodgeball for Hope is back! Dodgeball for Hope is a family friendly, community competition where teams of 5 will face off in the ultimate dodgeball throw down. One team will rise through the ranks and ultimately be crowned Dodgeball for Hope victor! 100% of proceeds from the tournament will benefit The Hope Center, which seeks to educate, support, and empower women and families facing unexpected pregnancies in the High Country.
Tournament Details
Saturday, March 11 at Watauga High School
1 p.m. - Registration opens
2 p.m. - Minor League (12 and under) begins
4:30 p.m. - Major League (13+) begins
Registration for a team of five is $100. Players are encouraged to wear fun outfits that coordinate with their teammates. All players will receive a free t-shirt for participation. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.
The Hope Center’s vision is to be the first choice for women with unintended pregnancies in the High Country. They are also a valuable source for all High Country women looking for pregnancy resources and confirmation of their pregnancy. The Hope Center’s mission inspires confidence, builds community, and promotes the well-being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services. They serve hundreds of women each year with free and confidential care at their location on Howard Street. The Hope Center is located in Boone, NC, and serves the following counties: Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Mitchell County NC, Bristol, Washington, and Grayson County VA, Johnson, Carter, and Unicoi County TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.