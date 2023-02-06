WEST JEFFERSON - If you have stopped at the Dollar General located on Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson lately, you might have noticed that the store has been closed for awhile.
The store closed for Christmas and has not opened since. One large sign on the door indicates that the location closed temporarily due to a gas leak and the other sign says the store will be closed until further notice due to a delay in getting the gas leak fixed.
According to a spokesperson for Dollar General Corporation Public Relations on Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, the West Jefferson store located at 31 Beaver Creek School Road is “closed to address store maintenance issues.”
There was no official date given for when the location might be open for business.
“At this time, we hope to reopen in the coming weeks to continue serving Ashe County. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers,” the spokesperson said in an additional statement.
There are currently four other Dollar General locations open in Ashe County: Jefferson (1325 US Highway 221 North), Warrensville (5083 NC Highway 88 West), Glendale Springs (9309 NC Highway 16 South) and Crumpler (3826 NC Highway 16 North).
Dollar General, founded in 1939, has over 18,000 stores located in 47 states.
