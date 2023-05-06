WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College has named Dr. Greg Minton as associate vice president of Workforce Development and Community Education.
“Greg is a strong leader who is well-respected both within the college and in the community. As we have expanded our certification and credential focus in the past couple of years, we have seen strong growth in the division. I look forward to him continuing that growth and taking it to even greater heights,” stated Chris Robinson, vice president of Workforce Development and Community Education.
Minton began teaching at Wilkes Community College in 1987 as an adjunct instructor within the BLET program then later as an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice curriculum program. He continued in that capacity until he was a full-time employee in 2011 and became Director of Law Enforcement Training.
In 2016 Minton was promoted to Chair of Public Safety and in 2017, he became Dean of Public Safety where he had oversight in all Fire, Rescue, EMS, and law enforcement training in the college’s service area of Wilkes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
He completed his associate in arts degree from Wilkes Community College in 1982. He then graduated from Appalachian State University in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina in 1995. Greg completed his Specialist in Education degree from Appalachian State University in 1996 and his Doctorate in Education, focusing on leadership and policy analysis, from East Tennessee State University in 2010.
Minton completed the Wilkes Leadership program, through the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce, in 2013 and the Appalachian Regional Commission’s ALI (Appalachian Leadership) Fellow program in 2022.
Minton lives in Wilkesboro with his wife, LeeAnn, and has two daughters, Katherine and Elizabeth.
“Dr. Minton has done a terrific job in his current role, and I know he will do the same kind of job leading our workforce division. I look forward to seeing this area of the college grow and prosper under his leadership,” stated Wilkes Community College president Dr. Jeff Cox.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
