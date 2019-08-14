JEFFERSON — The driver of a Dr. Pepper Bottling Company truck refused medical treatment at the scene of a one-vehicle wreck on N.C. 88 at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
According to a wreck report filed by N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper D.H. Parunak, a Ricky D. Boggs, of Crumpler, was driving a 2016 Ford, owned by Dr. Pepper Bottling, westbound around a curve on N.C. 88 — before the N.C. 16 split at Sheets Bridge — when the vehicle travelled off the right shoulder and struck a fence 6 feet off the road, then striking and coming to rest against a tree, some 29 feet down an embankment.
Total damage to the vehicle was estimated at $9,000, and it was not considered drivable, according to the wreck report. Other damages listed in the report include $750 to a privately owned fence, plus $2,500 of damage to a NCDOT guardrail.
Boggs was cited with reckless driving, according to Parunak’s report, although speed was not determined to be a factor in the wreck.
Ashe Medics, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and N.C. State Highway Patrol were among the responding emergency services at the scene, and Bill's Garage towed the vehicle from out of the brush closer to 8:30 p.m., briefly delaying traffic both ways on N.C. 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.