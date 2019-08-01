LAUREL SPRINGS — No injuries were reported after a one-vehicle rollover on N.C. 88 east near Cranberry Creek Road at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, July 25, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.
According to a wreck report filed by NCSHP Trooper F. A. Pipes, a 2013 Freightliner box truck driven by Antonio R. McCain, of Charlotte, and owned by Middle Mile Logistics LLC was travelling east on N.C. 88 when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overturning and coming to a rest off the roadway.
Speed was not determined to be a factor in the wreck, and no citations were issued to the driver, according to the wreck report. Estimated damages to the box truck were $10,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable, the wreck report said.
